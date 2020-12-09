What does the $250 Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition contain?

With Cyberpunk 2077 set to be released on December 10th, CD Projekt Red has also released a special collector’s edition of the game which comes with various extra merchandise.

It is no secret that Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a plethora of game-themed merchandise and other accessories. Now, along with the standard edition of the Cyberpunk 2077 game, fans can also buy a special collector’s edition item.

The Collector’s item of Cyberpunk 2077 comes with various different accessories and merchandise. This includes various digital and non-digital goodies, along with a 25 cm statue of Cyberpunk 2077's protagonist V.

Image via Cd Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s edition: What does it contain?

As already mentioned, Cyberpunk 2077 is available in two different variants. The Collector’s edition consists of various custom items.

The Collector’s edition is available on different platforms, with PC, Google Stadia, Xbox One and PS4 variants, all named on the CD Projekt Red website.

Apart from a special edition Cyberpunk 2077 case, the Soundtrack CDs for the PC Collector’s edition of the game have also been included. This is in addition to a reversible cover, along with a Cyberpunk 2077 themed “world compendium”.

Finally, there is also a quadra V-tech metal keychain, a 25 cm statue, a metal pin set and a hardcover art book which is also part of the collector's edition.

IMage via CD Projekt Red

The compendium features various game settings and lore. There is an "annotated copy of a visitor's guide to Night City sealed in an NCPD evidence bag. The collector's edition also comes with embroidered patches and a sticker bomb set.

Moreover, the digital goodies include the original score, an art booklet featuring a selection of art from the game, and a digital comic titled “Cyberpunk 2077: Your Voice.”

The comic gives further updates about the game, and various stories and aspects related to it. Comparatively, the standard edition of the Cyberpunk 2077 game includes the following:

Image via CD Projekt Red

Moreover, the Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s edition comes along with a "Cyberpunk 2020 Sourcebook” which contains further game related information and supplementary material. Finally, the last digital goodies that form part of the collector’s edition are various desktop and mobile wallpapers.

As you can see, quite a few of the above goodies reveal further information about the game, with some highly promising items. The Collector’s Edition of Cyberpunk 2077 can currently be pre-ordered at a cost of around $250, irrespective of the platform.