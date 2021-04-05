The identity of the 591st Pokemon is no great mystery. A quick Google search will show you exactly which Pokemon it is; an innocent and averagely-designed Pokemon called Amoonguss. With a name like that, it's no wonder why the internet decided to latch onto the poor mushroom Pokemon around the middle of 2020.

What is the 591st Pokemon and what does the meme mean?

Who's That Pokemon? It's sus! (Image via Game Freak and The Pokemon Company)

The sci-fi-themed game of deception and social engineering, Among Us, absolutely blew up in the midst of the pandemic last year. In the midst of all of this, the innocuous fungus Pokemon from Pokemon Black & White popped up in conversation here and there since its name is remarkably similar to Among Us.

To put the meme in the simplest terms possible, someone is told to search for the 591st Pokemon and it turns out to be Among Us but with the mushroom-based Pokemon Amoonguss instead of the well-known bean-like space folk. The fungal creature is then deemed sus (suspicious) due to its unfortunate name.

That's about it. Just like most memes, it's not particularly deep, and it really doesn't need to be. It's a fun little joke to just toss around and be done with.

The popularity of the meme exploded once pictures like this started to go viral:

Sus meme (Image via Reddit)

A few YouTubers and streamers apparently joined in on the fun as well. This meme is certainly not new, considering it debuted at around the same time Among Us picked up steam on Twitch last year. In fact, it's pretty much a dead meme at this point. The fact that it's being brought up again now just after Among Us' recent update is pretty sus in itself, actually.