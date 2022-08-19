What do abandoned trucks do in Tower of Fantasy?

There are several locations that players can visit in Tower of Fantasy to gather XP and rewards. Falling into this category are abandoned trucks, which are objects that players can find in the game.

The trucks look like futuristic vehicles with what appears to be a satellite sticking out of the top. More often than not, they'll be heavily guarded, making little sense to include "abandoned" in their name.

The fact that the locations are swarming with enemies may end up pushing players away, but they should not be avoided since they offer a reward and some XP (Experience Points), which is all that they do. Players can unlock abandoned trucks by figuring out in-game riddles.

How to find abandoned trucks in Tower of Fantasy

Just look for abandoned trucks while exploring in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

Players will not be introduced to abandoned trucks until they've made a bit of progress in Tower of Fantasy. After completing Chapter One and beginning Chapter Two, they will start to access other regions with these trucks. They'll venture to the Banges region after Astra. The rest of the world will become available as well but should only be explored at the recommended levels.

Players can expect to find abandoned trucks in Banges, Navia, Warren, and near the Crown Mines.

There's no trick to finding them other than looking for trucks with satellites sticking out of the top. Search for a large group of enemies and a potential Scenic Point nearby as a marker for many of them.

How to unlock abandoned trucks in Tower of Fantasy

Hearing the riddle from the Password Memory robot is the first step to unlocking a truck (Image via Perfect World)

The abandoned trucks found in Tower of Fantasy require a password to be opened. There's a small riddle that players must figure out for each truck to get the password.

The method of getting the riddle will be the same for each truck, but the password will be different:

Search for the Password Memory robot that resembles a Scrapper robot sitting somewhere around or on the abandoned truck.

Talk to the robot to receive a clue from it.

The different clues will contain information regarding the digits needed to complete the password. One example sees the robot saying:

"The first and second digits are the same, the third and fourth are also the same, the third digit is greater than the second digit by one."

There are a few possible combinations that can be tested, so try them out. The code whose hint the robot offered will eventually be revealed to be 3344.

Players will not be locked out for trying multiple different passwords in an attempt to solve the riddle given by the robot.

Players can enter what they believe is the password into the keypad on the truck's door. After the correct password is used, the door will to the abandoned truck will be unlocked, and players can interact with it to open it. Players can then enter the abandoned truck to claim whatever prize is waiting inside. There is a rare chance that the reward will be a resource or upgrade item. The majority of the time, however, the reward will be a Black Nucleus.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh