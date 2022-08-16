How to unlock the Type V Armor in Tower of Fantasy

The Type V Armor in Tower of Fantasy is an SSR-category Attack-Type Relic that makes players nearly unstoppable for a short while.

Relics are different weapons, tools, or equipment that can be called upon. Players can think of them as special abilities that assist with exploration, combat, and puzzle-solving.

There are several offensive Relics in the game, and the Type V Armor is one of the bulkiest and most powerful. However, it will take a bit of time to be unlocked.

What is the Type V Armor in Tower of Fantasy?

The Type V Armor is a powerful tool in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

When players use the Type V Armor Relic, they will be able to pilot a massive droid for 30 seconds. They become immune to hitstun during this period. They can also exit the droid early to cause it to self-destruct and deal damage to enemies nearby.

Additionally, the Type V Armor Relic allows for a rapid-fire attack that will wipe out squads of lower-level enemies with ease. It boasts a 200-second cooldown and has some amazing abilities after it is upgraded:

Upgrade 1 : Gain immunity to flame damage and control effects while using the Type V Armor.

: Gain immunity to flame damage and control effects while using the Type V Armor. Upgrade 2 : Gain the Artillery Fire skill. It shoots six times at a locked-on target.

: Gain the Artillery Fire skill. It shoots six times at a locked-on target. Upgrade 3 : Dealing damage while piloting the Type V Armor inflicts burn.

: Dealing damage while piloting the Type V Armor inflicts burn. Upgrade 4 : Increase flame damage dealt by 2%, even when not using the Type V Armor.

: Increase flame damage dealt by 2%, even when not using the Type V Armor. Upgrade 5: Gain the Flame Domain skill to erect a wide-range Flame Domain that does insane damage.

The Type V Armor is the perfect Relic for players who want to dish out crazy high damage. It just has to be unlocked before it can be deployed on the battlefield.

Players need to get a certain number of Exploration Points in the Crown region to obtain the Type V Armor

A look at the Exploration progress of the Crown region in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

Unlocking the Type V Armor isn't incredibly difficult, but it is time-consuming. Players will have to grind a bit before they can add it to their arsenal.

There are a couple of steps to follow to start the process of obtaining the Type V Armor. After completing these steps, it is all dependent on playing the game, completing activities, and earning some Exploration Points. Here are the steps:

Start by playing through the Tower of Fantasy story.

Make it to Chapter Two and unlock the Crown region.

Head to the Crown region once it is available (it is to the east of the Banges region).

Earn 1050 Exploration Points to unlock the Type V Armor. Exploration Points are earned by simply doing actions in a specific region.

While in Crown, do things like opening supply pods, defeating bosses and elite-level enemies, activating Spacerifts, doing side quests, and discovering points of interest.

Players will be able to see the Exploration Points bar for Crown through the Tower of Fantasy map. They can open it up, and a progress bar will show how close they are to unlocking the Type V Armor.

