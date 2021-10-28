In multiple instances, before taking a short break, Roblox players tend to say, “AFK for a minute.” Many may be new to the Internet or to online speech, but the question is all the same across the board: What does AFK mean in Roblox? The term isn't unique to Roblox, as it can be used across other multiplayer games.

Let’s break it down into bite-sized pieces to assess its meaning, usage, and how Roblox games employ it for more than its original purpose.

Roblox: Understanding AFK and its ethics

AFK is a simple online term, an abbreviation that means “Away From Keyboard.” It is a way of telling others that they are not at the keyboard, so any attempt to reach that person may go unnoticed or elicit a late response. It is good manners to hold off on messaging another person if they are AFK.

Luckily, if a message is that important and warrants an instant response, that person or friend can be notified outside of Roblox games. This way, the message gets sent and the person will receive a notification. Hopefully, it won’t go unnoticed.

Another reason is how Roblox treats players going AFK, though it varies between each game. Typically, being AFK for too long (usually after 10 minutes) will result in the player being kicked out of the game. With that in mind, Roblox enthusiasts are advised to keep their fellow players informed or avoid going AFK for more than 5 minutes.

Using AFK for advantage in Roblox games

Anime Dimensions uses AFK to help players. (Image via Roblox)

In the case of Roblox and countless other mobile games, being AFK can turn out to be beneficial. Of course, it depends entirely on the game. In various cases, a player going AFK can result in their avatar automatically performing the required tasks.

Case in point: Roblox Anime Dimensions allows players to unlock special characters. In order to do so, they have to use the AFK Gym. The goal is to let players grind materials while they are away from the keyboard or let it run in the background while watching anime.

