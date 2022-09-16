What is Andrew Tate doing after his recent controversy?

Andrew Tate has easily been among the most talked about names within the internet community. Whether it's his preference for male pilots over women pilots or people being a part of the Matrix, Tate's sermons have always caused a furore among the netizens. However, his debatable takes have come at a cost.

Over the past few weeks, the infamous Anglo-American has been embargoed by several social media platforms, including Meta Websites (Facebook and Instagram), TikTok, YouTube, and Twitch (it is unclear whether he left Twitch on his own accord or got suspended).

However, since his ban, he has not been completely inactive. After the flurry of suspensions were imposed upon him, Tate shared a 1-hour long explanatory video, which was promoted by the likes of Adin Ross and Jake Paul. This article will look to account for his journey post-suspension.

Has Andrew Tate been active on social media?

Despite being indefinitely suspended from major platforms, Andrew Tate has been active through other forms of media. He can be seen voicing his opinions through his podcast "The Tate Speech," which he co-hosts with his brother Tristan Tate. The podcast can be found on various platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and Audible.

In fact, he has already stirred up a lot of drama through his podcast. Responding to KSI's tweets insulting him, Tate called out the former. He has also made challenges to British podcaster True Geordie, who claimed to knock Tate out. The most striking feud has certainly been between Logan Paul and Andrew Tate. The latter took to his podcast to criticize the social media star.

Apart from his own podcast, Tate has also made a couple of appearances on podcasts. Most notably, he has appeared on Patrick Bet-David's PBD Podcast. While speaking in an interview, the 35-year-old former kickboxer showered further criticism on Logan Paul. According to the self-proclaimed "Top G":

"Logan Paul is absolutely not really a tool of the Matrix, he's a bought and sold individual with no soul. He doesn't stand up for anything , he doesn't mean anything he says. He gets pieces of paper from Susan (Wojcicki) or whoever else, telling him what he is allowed to say"

He also challenged Logan Paul to a boxing match and claimed to participate in the joust without any payment.

Apart from Logan Paul, H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein has also faced scathing comments from Andrew Tate. For context, Ethan had tweeted a ridiculing statement regarding Tate's alleged involvement in sex trafficking. In response, the Tate brothers called out Ethan and his wife. Andrew's brother, Tristan, said:

"His wife is always basic, I mean turbo basic. Oh my god, seriously?... You can't even steal that guy's wife because we can not be seen with a woman of that caliber in the compound."

The latest and perhaps most notable mention in the Tate Speech was of popular podcast host Joe Rogan. Joe made comments which reasoned with Tate's "pro-male", "pro-accountability", and "pro-discipline" ideas. Since then, Andrew has stated that he looks forward to getting in touch with Joe Rogan.

Andrew Tate also recently announced the latest installment of his online course Hustlers University 3.0. The online school presently has over 110K participants, making it one of Tate's most profitable ventures.

