What is Azure Bloom used for in Horizon Forbidden West?

Horizon Forbidden West is finally here, and just like its predecessor, the game is a big hit. The open-world action-adventure game is exciting and entertaining from its opening moments to the final battles.

Crafting is a huge part of the game, just as it is with most games of its scale. There are countless pieces, enemy parts, and assorted plants that players can use to improve Aloy's gear or customize their experience.

What does Azure Bloom do in Horizon Forbidden West?

Azure Bloom is used to create various dyes that change the color of Aloy's outfits. Aloy's various sets of clothes have particular looks, but with dye, players can change the color scheme and customize their appearance.

Azure Bloom blends with a variety of other elements to create mixes of colors and patterns. Other colors like Crimson Bloom or Midnight Bloom will be necessary to create the desired colors.

Each outfit has a variety of color schemes that can be unlocked through a mixture of dyes and other elements like Metal Shards. Each color scheme comes with a specific recipe and often requires a few of each Bloom to create.

Aloy can only change outfit colors after unlocking the services of a Dyer. Dyers work inside settlements and they can be interacted with, like any other merchant. The first dyer is in the settlement at Plainsong.

Where to find Azure Bloom in Horizon Forbidden West?

Azure Bloom mostly grows on cliffsides, but can be found in almost any area. Keep an eye out while climbing the sheer rock walls of the area, and the Azure Bloom will regularly appear. Use the scanner to continuously search for the plant and any other available tools.

Most of the other blooms can also be found on the side of rocky cliffs. There aren't any color sets unlockable with only one bloom, so they'll all be necessary to create desired colors.

There are over forty outfits in Horizon Forbidden West, and there are between five and ten dye options for each. Some dye patterns can be unlocked through side quests and special activities, but many are simply purchased from dyers.

Dying Aloy's outfit does not serve any particular benefits when it comes to the gameplay. However, it does offer some light customization for the player. Since players need to use the optimal armor in the vast majority of situations, there is little room for personal taste. Still, it allows players to customize the appearance of the main character.

