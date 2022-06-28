What are Battalions in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes?

In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Battalions can be used by any unit to bolster their ranks during battle. Units can opt to use a Battalion to come to their aid if they want to overwhelm an opponent or if they find themselves overwhelmed and feel the need to call in some backup.

Battalions provide passive buffs, can be earned by completing side quests, are available for purchase, and operate differently compared to previous Battalion appearances in the Fire Emblem franchise. Here's everything players need to know about them ahead of their journey.

A list of the most used Battalions in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Battalions all specialize in some form of combat in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Image via Nintendo)

There are 14 Battalions in the game that are utilized the most in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Each comes with an Endurance rating and a specific type that tells players what kind of attacks they will carry out.

Here are the Battalions found in the game that have seen the most action thus far:

Empire Infantry: Sword-wielding with 660 Endurance

Empire Lance Co.: Lance-wielding with 660 Endurance

Empire Warriors: Axe-wielding with 660 Endurance

Empire Duelists: Sword-wielding with 880 Endurance

Empire Cavalry: Lance-wielding with 880 Endurance

Empire Armored Co.: Axe-wielding with 8800 Endurance

Secret Transport Force: Lance-wielding with 2000 Endurance

Essar Research Group: Tome users with 1500 Endurance

Platepiercer Fencers: Sword-wielding with 2000 Endurance

Mountslayer Sorcery Co.: Tome users with 2000 Endurance

Wingrender Snipers: Bow-wielding with 2000 Endurance

Independent Mercenaries: Sword-wielding with 3000Endurance

Retinue of the Goddess: Lance-wielding with 3000 Endurance

Einherjar: Axe-wielding with 3000 Endurance

Each Battalion has different weapons and playstyles, so players should choose which to use depending on the situation at hand. Players shouldn't expect a bow-using Battalion to perform well against close-combat enemies, among other things.

How to use Battalions in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Players can head to the Battalion Master in their camp through the Battalion Guild. They must then speak to the NPC to see a list of all available Battalions, how much they cost, and how they will assist in battle.

Each Battalion requires a specific Authority rank before it can be used. The letter grade next to the Battalion in the purchase or selection screens will indicate how high the Authority grade must be.

After obtaining a Battalion through purchasing or receiving one by completing a side quest, visiting a Survey location, or as a mission reward, here is how players can ready them up for battle:

Camp : Players can use their Storehouse menu to view the Barracks. This will show all of the Battalions they currently have hired. From there, players can select it, assign it, and even lock it in place to battle with a unit.

: Players can use their Storehouse menu to view the Barracks. This will show all of the Battalions they currently have hired. From there, players can select it, assign it, and even lock it in place to battle with a unit. Battle: Before starting a battle, players can access the Convoy menu, where they typically see the stats and skills of their party. A Battalion section can be accessed here, and players can assign a party member to lead a certain Battalion that will join the fight.

Players have the option to swap out Battalions in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes to strategize and come up with the best course of action to take on the next set of enemies in the story.

