What Beans do in Among Us

Now that Innersloth's Cosmicube update is in full swing, Among Us has received a healthy dose of content. Players can now fill unique roles and gain experience and levels.

The Imposter also got an upgrade, and, lastly, various in-game currencies have been added.

The one in question, however, is the Beans. What are they, what do they do, and where can they be earned?

Among Us: All details about Beans

Earn Beans and Pods to open Cosmicubes (Image via Innersloth)

The Comiscube update added a slew of new features, including gameplay mechanics, cosmetics, and in-game currencies. When users join an Among Us match and finish it, they will be awarded Beans and Pods. If players head into the Among Us store, Beans can be traded for Cosmicubes.

Once they have enough Beans to buy a Cosmicube, it's then activated. Cosmicubes have cosmetic items trapped inside but can only be unlocked by spending Pods. It makes Beans a gamer's primary source of income.

Pick up Cosmicubes with Beans (Image via Innersloth)

After a Cosmicube has been activated, players will start earning Pods alongside Beans after the game has been completed. However, the type of Pods they make changes based on the Cosmicube they bought with Beans. The same goes for the branching paths within the cosmetic cube, including hats, pets, and skins.

It's a gameplay loop that is both simple and effective. There's also an opportunity to win extra Beans after a match. This is done by earning enough experience to level up.

When gamers do so, they'll get a Bean and Pod multiplier added to their earnings. It'll help users reach their next box more quickly.

Another currency was added to be a premium version of Beans, known as Stars, only purchasable with real money. It's a second, optional choice for buying Cosmicubes.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It's important to point out the most crucial piece of information: users have to join and finish a match of Among Us to earn Beans (and Pods). If they leave early, all Beans, Pods, and experience will be forfeited (and a server ban can be issued).

Edited by Ravi Iyer