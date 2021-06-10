What is the best Assault rifle in Warzone as of 2021?

Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 is in a competitive meta at the moment, with assault rifles leading the charge. With the integration of Black Ops Cold War weapons into the title, players are spoilt for choice. The huge arsenal of weapons, however, is not being put to use by Raven Software in the most prolific way.

Raven Software has somehow managed to offer broken weapons with every major update, forcing players to use only a few weapons.

The current meta is one of the best fans have seen since Black Ops Cold War was launched last year. Assault rifles currently rule Verdansk, and many players are enjoying the return of old favorites like the Grau.

However, the choice of the rifle mainly depends upon the playstyle of the user.

Here is a list of the top three Black Ops Cold War assault rifles to use in Warzone.

RAM-7

CR56 AMAX

AK-47 (BOCW)

The best loadouts for the top three assault rifles in Warzone

#1- RAM 7

The RAM 7 is currently one of the best weapons to rock in Warzone and it can fry at any range. Once the player has gotten the hang of the recoil pattern, the RAM 7 can be used to compete against SMGs and kill enemies at long ranges with the insane TTK. Since the recent nerf on the CR56 AMAX, the RAM 7 has become even more viable in Warzone.

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel - FSS Ranger

Optic - VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Ammunition - 50 Round Mag

#2- CR56 AMAX

This weapon is best at long range, and with the nerf in the headshot multiplier, the TTK has slightly gone up. Since it produces a kick with every shot, players need to practice anti-recoil and have a good optic attached with a smooth reticle.

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel - XRK Zodiac S440

Optic - VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Ammunition - 45 Round Mag

#3- AK-47 (BOCW)

The AK-47 is the SMG destroyer in Warzone, and due to its fast mobility and high damage output, there are very few assault rifles that will put out similarly impactful damage in medium and close range. The vertical recoil can be perfected to land headshots, and hipfire from the AK-47 is deadly.

Muzzle - Suppressor

Barrel - 20" Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

Laser - Tiger Team Spotlight

Underbarrel - Bruiser Grip

Ammunition - 45 Rnd Speed Mag

