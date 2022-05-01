What is the best day and time to sell Turnips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a bunch of different activities for players to participate in when they play the game. However, one of the most interesting things for players to do on their New Horizons journey is engaging in the title's very own stock market, cleverly called the Stalk Market.

The Stalk Market, popularly known as the turnip trade, is one of the most important things in Animal Crossing as it allows players to earn lots of Bells in a very short period of time. However, there are several ways in which players can ensure they earn the maximum profits. Here is the best time and day for players to sell their turnips in New Horizons.

Best day and time to sell turnips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Turnip trade in Animal Crossing: New Horizons starts when Daisy Mae, the traveling boar villager, arrives on players' islands on Sundays to sell turnips. Players can buy turnips from her for the price that she quotes on that day, and the aim is to sell those turnips for a higher price before Daisy Mae arrives on the island the following week.

Players can sell these turnips on other players' islands or to Timmy and Tommy Nook at Nook's Cranny. The Nook brothers will quote a different price for the turnips each day, so players have to take the gamble and sell off the turnips at the price they deem the best. However, players have reported that turnip prices are usually the highest on Wednesdays, making it the most profitable day to sell the same.

Furthermore, players have seen that turnip prices differ depending on the time of day as well, and in this case, Wednesday evenings before 8 PM seem to be the best time to sell turnips to earn maximum profits. Therefore, most players try to sell their turnips during this time.

Players must note that they absolutely must sell their turnips before Daisy Mae arrives on their island on Sunday. In fact, players do not even get the option to sell their turnips on Sundays, and turnips that are not sold before that day are ruined, making their purchase a complete loss.

Time travel, too, can yield ruined turnips, so players who are in possession of the same must exercise caution while engaging in time travel.

