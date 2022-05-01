What is the best deck to use with PEKKA in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale's unique deck-based combat is one of the most significant factors behind the breakthrough success story of the Supercell game. The fast-paced real-time multiplayer requires players to build the strongest decks to fend off the enemy's onslaught and ensure their victory.

While the performance of any deck will be affected by the individual's playstyle, the overall best that can be put together centered around Pekka is outlined below.

How to use Pekka effectively in Clash Royale? (April 2022)

1) Pekka

One of the best Epic Cards in Clash Royale, this melee ground unit is lethal to the enemy as a "tank" character, packing in high damage and hit points. The insane damage itself is enough reason to keep him around and is why this deck is centered around Pekka.

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 1081

Hitpoints: 4982

2) Fisherman

Players can unlock this Legendary card once they reach Arena 15. While a single target at a time might appear to be a handicap, the main value he brings to the team is his ability to use his hook to pull opposing troops towards him. This has been shown to deter enemy attacks strongly and also helps cancel out many of the popular decks seen in Clash Royale.

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 1152

Hitpoints: 256

3) Musketeer

This card can be received directly after completing Clash Royale Training. This card works especially well with Pekka and will use its ability to attack both air and ground troops from the safety of the home base. The great hitpoint count should be used effectively by players looking to maximize the value of having her on the team.

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 289

Hitpoints: 955

4) Zap

The Zap spell has seen many changes since it was first released. It has grown to a medium-range spell that can stun enemies for 1/2 a second while also knocking out air troops. Both of these allow easier access for Pekkas, who rush to attack the enemy towers. The spell card can be obtained after reaching Arena 5.

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 254

5) Archer Queen

With a top-tier Champion Card, the Archer Queen can harness her X-bow to deal with ground and air troops. Her invisibility skills paired well with Pekka while defending and attacking in matchups with different popular decks in the Arena. The card can be unlocked at Arena 14.

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 299

Hitpoints: 1330

6) Fireball

This is also one easily available spell card that works beautifully with Pekka. The Fireball spell card becomes available after players complete Clash Royale training, and it can be placed anywhere on the battlefield. This helps cover the Pekka while trying to deal damage to the enemy towers. The spell itself also deals consistent damage to the enemy towers.

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 913

7) Wizard

Available at Arena 4 in Clash Royale, this attacking troop continues the consistent theme in this deck with his ability to deal with air and ground troops. He is particularly lethal against troops like Minions, Goblin Barrel and Skeleton Army. The card's great DMG rating pairs well with the Pekka and his attacking type is a good fit for the rest of the deck.

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 373

Hitpoints: 955

8) Miner

One of the first Legendary cards players get their hands on, this melee unit's hitpoints are the thing that tips the balance in the player's favor. Available at Arena 4, this card can damage enemy towers without taking any, which is the key reason behind its inclusion in the deck.

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage:256

Hitpoints: 1600

Fans should track this space to see all the latest Clash Royale releases as they go out.

