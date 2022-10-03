What is the best way to train wonderkids in FIFA 23?

FIFA 23 has amazing wonderkids that players can sign on in their career mode saves. These footballers might ot might not have great overall ratings to start with, but they can eventually become top picks.

What makes these footballers great is the simple fact that many of them can be obtained for cheap. This allows players to have flexible options when picking up such talents on their career mode saves. Acquiring the cards is only half the job as gamers also have to help the future stars achieve their potential.

With a dynamic potential system, the same footballer can have different final ratings in different saves. Training the cards in the best possible fashion ensures maximum development. It's easier said than done though, as full growth requires fulfilling all the conditions.

Let's look at the different aspects a FIFA 23 player will need to ensure the proper development of a wonderkid in-game.

There are plenty of options to pick from in FIFA 23 when it comes to wonderkids

A common feature of wonderkids in FIFA 23 is their massive growth potential, harnessing which will allow them to add to a club's future in career mode. While a high potential doesn't guarantee success, payers can ensure that they do it right.

The most important factor for a card's growth is meaningful game time. Irrespective of all the other elements, a footballer getting matchday experience will grow faster and hit their potential earlier. This is the same as things in real life, where talents grow better when they play in matches.

In FIFA 23, players can do this with the help of loan moves if they can't fit the wonderkids in their squads right away. It allows talented youngsters to develop better and fulfill their potential. It will also allow a player to save some wages and help with their financials.

Another important area to concentrate on is a footballer's training portion. Getting better results there will allow youngsters to develop more consistently and would result in them hitting their potential better.

Regarding training, concentrating on the areas of development is important. This varies with positions as footballers in the attacking department require precise plans. For defenders, general drills can lead to better results and improved development. Hence, obtaining good training scores and selecting the correct schedule is very important.

Finally, the form of footballers in FIFA 23 is also really important in development. Due to poor form, some wonderkids will not grow well with high potential and correct training plans. Footballers with better form in-game will grow faster than their counterparts who need to be worked on.

As mentioned earlier, the dynamic potential system of FIFA 23 makes things far more complex at one end. Conversely, the system makes the game feel livelier, a lot more dynamic, and definitely challenging. It's a fine balance that can take some time to get used to.

Players can turn their clubs into a talent factory and obtain massive profits when done correctly. The entire process is trial and error, and what might work for one wonderkid may not work for another.

