What do Bobbleheads do in Fallout 76?

Bobbleheads are a trademark of the Fallout series, and in Fallout 76, players can use them for some special boosts.

Different bonuses are granted depending on the type of Bobblehead players use. They are all positives, too. Not a single Bobblehead in the game provides an unwanted effect.

There are a total of 20 Bobbleheads that can be used in Fallout 76. Each has its own unique name and trait. Players should prioritize finding them and strengthening themselves when a buff is needed.

Every Bobblehead and its effect in Fallout 76

Bobbleheads can be found all over in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda)

There are special Bobbleheads that increase skills and others that provide certain perks for a short time. If players team up with others, they can collect multiple Bobbleheads and spread them amongst the group depending on their needs.

Each Bobblehead lasts one hour when it is used, and only one can be found on a server at a time. A random respawn of the Bobblehead then takes place at some point after its hour timer is over.

Here are all 20 Bobbleheads and how they help players:

Strength Bobblehead: Gives +2 Strength

Gives +2 Strength Perception Bobblehead: Gives +2 Perception

Gives +2 Perception Endurance Bobblehead: Gives +2 Endurance

Gives +2 Endurance Charisma Bobblehead: Gives +2 Charisma

Gives +2 Charisma Intelligence Bobblehead: Gives +2 Intelligence

Gives +2 Intelligence Agility Bobblehead: Gives +2 Agility

Gives +2 Agility Luck Bobblehead: Gives +2 Luck

Gives +2 Luck Big Guns Bobblehead: Gives a 20% increase to damage done by Heavy Guns

Gives a 20% increase to damage done by Heavy Guns Caps Bobblehead: Gives a 2x likelihood to find better Cap Stashes

Gives a 2x likelihood to find better Cap Stashes Energy Weapons Bobblehead: Gives Gives a 20% increase to damage done by Energy Weapons

Gives Gives a 20% increase to damage done by Energy Weapons Explosives Bobblehead: Gives a 30% increase to damage done with Explosives

Gives a 30% increase to damage done with Explosives Leader Bobblehead: Gives 5% additional experience

Gives 5% additional experience Lockpicking Bobblehead: Gives a 30% increase to the lockpicking "Sweet Spot"

Gives a 30% increase to the lockpicking "Sweet Spot" Medicine Bobblehead: Gives a 30% increase to Stimpak healing

Gives a 30% increase to Stimpak healing Melee Weapons Bobblehead: Gives a 20% increase to damage done by Melee Weapons

Gives a 20% increase to damage done by Melee Weapons Repair Bobblehead: Gives a 30% increase to the duration of Fusion Cores

Gives a 30% increase to the duration of Fusion Cores Science Bobblehead: Gives one additional Hacking guess per attempt

Gives one additional Hacking guess per attempt Small Guns Bobblehead: Gives a 20% increase to damage done by Small Guns

Gives a 20% increase to damage done by Small Guns Sneak Bobblehead: Gives a 30% increase to stealthiness, making the player harder to detect

Gives a 30% increase to stealthiness, making the player harder to detect Unarmed Bobblehead: Gives a 25% increase to damage done by Unarmed Melee attacks

Bobbleheads are consumable items in Fallout 76. Using one removes it from players' inventory and will eventually see it placed back in the world. Players can find it and use it again.

There are several bonuses that can stack up if players find enough Bobbleheads (Image via Bethesda)

Players can hold onto these for as long as they need to and use them at the right time. It is recommended that players take note of what Bobbleheads they have found to utilize them quickly in battle.

Almost every major location on the Fallout 76 map has a Bobblehead for the taking. Players should search high and low to find these buff-giving collectibles before any other hostile players do. It could mean trouble in the wrong hands.

