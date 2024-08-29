What can we expect from Spectre Divide (Early Access)?

Spectre Divide will get its Early Access release on September 3, 2024. Mountaintop Studios has developed the first-person shooter title in collaboration with Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek. Players will undoubtedly have a good time when they explore the new concept of Duality that drives the core mechanics of the game.

This article takes a look at what players can expect from Spectre Divide during its Early Access release.

All expectations from Spectre Divide Early Access

Here's a brief overview of all the additions that players can expect upon the debut of Spectre Divide Early Access:

Duality

Featuring the concept of duality, this title will be the only FPS game in the market that plays around with the idea of controlling two separate entities in a single game. While the matches are essentially 3v3, players get two lives as they have control over two entities with different abilities.

Sponsors

Sponsors collage (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Upon this shooter's debut, players will get access to eight different sponsors. Sponsors are different characters that have their own set of abilities. Players can use them to devise strategies and try out different playstyles to dismantle the enemy team or secure the objective.

Furthermore, players also have a free hand when it comes to customizing their sponsors. There's a separate character customization locker in the game that will allow players to change faces and equip unique outfits for their sponsors.

Maps and weapons

Weapon inspection (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

The recently launched Closed Beta Test has already given players a glimpse into all the weapons that will be released upon the debut of Spectre Divide. With an array of weaponry to choose from, players can experiment with their desired playstyles and try out different strategies to attack or defend the bombsites in the game.

Furthermore, upon the title's launch, it will feature three maps. Gamers will have to play on these maps until newer additions are made in future updates.

Ranked

Catering to demands from the FPS community, this shooter has revolutionalized the rank system by incorporating both a Solo Playlist and a Team Playlist. Players can queue up as per their requirements, and matchmaking will be determined according to the chosen playlist.

