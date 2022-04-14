What can you make with star fragments in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players can craft using materials they have and DIY recipes. This is one of the best ways to get new items to use or to sell. Interestingly, several of them can fetch players quite a few bells. This is also a great way to use up existing items and clear space without wasting them.

Several items can be used to craft multiple different recipes, making them pretty versatile. Others can be difficult to come by, allowing players to craft unique and sometimes rare items.

One crafting material in New Horizons that fits both of those descriptions is star fragments. Here's everything Animal Crossing players can craft with them and where to get them.

Star fragments in Animal Crossing: New Horizons- What to make with them

Many DIY recipes that players can get their hands on come from Celeste, the owl villager who visits after 07.00 pm on nights where shooting stars will be found in the sky. Here is everything that star fragments can make:

With three star fragments, two Aquarius fragments, two gold nuggets and five stone, players can craft the Aquarius urn. With three star fragments, two Aries fragments, one gold nugget and five stone, Animal Crossing gamers can craft the Aries rocking chair.

Five star fragments and 10 stone make one asteroid. An astronaut suit can be made with five iron nuggets and five star fragments.

Also, the Cancer table furniture item requires the following items:

3 star fragments

2 Cancer fragments

2 gold nuggets

3 stone

The recipe for the Capricorn ornament requires three star fragments, two Capricorn fragments, two gold nuggets and 12 stone. The cosmos wand requires one white cosmos and three star fragments.

Seven large star fragments and one regular star fragment will allow players to craft the crescent moon chair. 10 star fragments and 20 iron nuggets go into the recipe for the crewed spaceship.

15 star fragments and 10 iron nuggets make up the recipe for the flying saucer. Five large and one regular star fragment can craft the galaxy flooring.

For the Gemini closet, Animal Crossing players need:

3 star fragments

2 Gemini fragments

2 gold nuggets

6 stone

The golden wand needs three star fragments and two gold nuggets. One pink hyacinth and three star fragments craft the hyacinth wand. With three iron nuggets and three star fragments, gamers can make an iron wand.

The Leo Sculpture recipe involves:

3 star fragments

2 Leon fragments

2 gold nuggets

3 stone

Three star fragments, two Libra fragments and two gold nuggets is the recipe for the Libra scale. The lily wand requires a single white lily and three star fragments. The highly coveted star wand needs three large star fragments and one regular star fragment.

Star wand

There are other DIY recipes available for star fragments that can be found in-game or on the Animal Crossing Wiki. Star fragments can be found the morning after wishing upon a shooting star.

They'll lie around on the island and the more players that wish on the star (friends on the island), the more star fragments there can be.

