What is the combination of the church safe code in Dying Light 2?

Dying Light 2 is home to many places to explore and secrets to unlock. There are many locked containers scattered throughout the game, and the Saint Thomas Church is home to a safe that players need to open to gain an inhibitor located inside.

Users who located the safe may be scratching their heads, wondering what the code is or where to find it. Read on to find the code and open the safe.

Opening safes to killing zombies: Dying Light 2 has it all

Throughout the title, gamers will reach multiple locations where they need a combination of some sort to open a lock. The Saint Thomas Church has a safe housed inside it containing a valuable item that they need.

To get it, players must first locate the safe, for which they will need to make use of the grappling hook.

Swinging around with a grappling hook can help reach new heights, and safes (Image via Techland)

Swinging into riches, players must utilize the grappling hook to progress

Upon entering the church, users should head to the left and climb up the wall. Once they reach the end of the pathway here, care should be taken to use the grappling hook to swing to the other side of the church.

Gamers will notice an interactable piece of wood that they should move to reach the Bell Tower. Continue up this structure to see the safe at the top of the bell.

At the bell and the safe, find the gargoyle to locate the code

Arriving at the safe, players will notice a gargoyle near it. To figure out the code (Spoiler Alert: It's 4/4/4), they should climb up the gargoyle and head to the roof from there.

Once they reach the roof, users will notice a briefcase containing the code. From there, simply climb back down into the Bell Tower and enter the code to open up the safe.

Careful exploration will lead to discovery in Dying Light 2

There is so much to explore and see in Dying Light 2 (Image via Techland)

Gamers will notice that there are many more locked safes and doors to open within the game. Some of these codes can be pretty easy to locate by simply exploring the area close to the locked item in question.

After all, exploring is half of the fun. And with so many places to explore, there has never been a better time to pick up Dying Light 2.

