Where can you find Crystals in Dying Light 2?

Players of Dying Light 2 are always looking for ways to increase their in-game cash flow in order to upgrade their gear, buy new weapons and reach the next level of survival.

One of the best ways to make a quick buck is by selling crystals, which are a rare commodity, but worth a lot of cash. Crystals are large, rock-like objects which can be found inside the game's toxic zones. Players can harvest these rare crystals and sell them for a significant profit.

When players are inside one of these toxic zones, they slowly lose immunity over time. Players should be quick to retrieve the crystal; or run the risk of turning into the infected themselves.

How does immunity affect the player?

If a player spends too much time in the toxic or dark areas of the game, they begin to lose their immunity. Once a player's immunity levels get too low, they begin to lose their humanity and mutate into one of the infected.

This is obviously not optimal for players seeking crystals, so they should always treat these zones with caution when on the hunt for them.

Ultimately, players should play smart when in search of the crystals

With so many obstacles, it's important that players have a game plan ahead of time. Utilizing the proper tools and maintaining vigilance is paramount to success. If done correctly, players will begin collecting their desired crystals in no time.

