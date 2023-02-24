What does Crispy Critters stand for in Atomic Heart?

Atomic Heart presents an alternate-history dystopian world dominated by the Soviets. Players are given the reins of a war veteran named Major Nechaev, also known as P-3. Despite having a military background, he is a quirky protagonist and uses catchphrases throughout the game. Crispy Critters is one of the most frequently used words in Atomic Heart.

Crispy Critters seems to be a quirky way to present curse words. Fans and YouTubers have been speculating about the exact meaning of these words since there is no official information from Mundfish to clarify the same. P-3 utters Crispy Critters during circumstances that invoke anger or surprise. This has led many to speculate that it is simply a fancy curse word.

Crispy Critters is a catchphrase in Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart features a vivid world wherein Soviet technology has advanced leaps and bounds to the extent that manual labor has become irrelevant. In this fictional setting, it is natural to have some aspects to make the game stand out on its own. Crispy Critters is seemingly a part of this effort.

This is the first occurrence of the word in the form of spoken dialog. There hasn't been any pop culture reference to this phrase, and the only thing that comes close to its significance is a cereal by the same name that was in circulation during the 1960s.

P-3, the game’s protagonist, suffers from amnesia. This has led many to believe that his vocabulary knowledge could have taken a hit due to it. Crispy Critters can be a replacement for curse words and is fabricated by the protagonist himself.

Until an official statement from the developers, the aforementioned possibilities can be considered in lieu of theorizing the actual meaning of the word. Many players are admiring the protagonist’s quirkiness, while others feel it doesn't match his backstory.

Players inquisitive about checking out the game should strap on for a barrage of Crispy Critters utterances in the dialog. It is a subjective aspect that some players will admire, but it might be redundant to some. This phrase has provoked some curious Twitter users to get to the bottom of its exact meaning.

Apart from the unique catchphrase, Atomic Heart does not have a dedicated run button. However, players can acquire an upgrade and increase their movement speed. One can even use dodge skill upgrades to gain increased maneuverability.

More about Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart features various melee and ranged weapons that can be upgraded at the NORA terminals found in the safe rooms. Leveling up the character and purchasing abilities requires Neuropolymers, the in-game currency. Players can choose from many glove abilities to fend off their foes in this dystopian shooter.

Atomic Heart is mostly linear but comprises many explorable hub areas. One can even come across Testing Grounds, which are dungeon-like underground facilities containing loot and weapon blueprints.

Atomic Heart has a modest game length, and players can explore all the areas to increase the runtime. The game’s protagonist has a glove on his left hand that can be used as a scanner to locate lootable objects in the environment.

Players can opt for a stealth approach in defeating their foes, but using guns and melee weapons is more fun than knocking enemies out quietly. Most foes are robotic and provide a formidable challenge based on the difficulty settings.

The game is available in Standard, Gold, and Premium Editions. Fans of Bioshock and modern Wolfenstein games can check out this game. Those looking to get the base experience can go for the Standard edition, whereas those hoping to delve into the future DLCs can buy the Gold or Premium Editions.

This First Person Shooter is developed by Mundfish and backed by publisher Focus Entertainment. The game is released on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The title has received a mixed response wherein most players admired the fresh narrative, but some faced technical errors.

