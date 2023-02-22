Atomic Heart “Can’t hear the car during Intro Mission” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Based on early reviews and critic scores, Atomic Heart seems to be quite well-optimized for all the ports of PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

However, there are a few performance issues in the game when it comes to sound as well as interactions with NPCs.

One such sound error happens quite early in the introductory missions. Due to this error, you will not be able to hear the Turbine (car) that you are tasked to enter. This is one of the more annoying issues to deal with, as there is no permanent solution for it. The missions getting bugged means you will not be able to progress through the game.

Fortunately, there are certain workarounds that the community has come up with. These workarounds temporarily solve some of the sound issues that the game has been facing since launch day.

Hence, today’s guide talks about some of the methods that you can employ to deal with the “Can’t hear the car during Intro Mission” error in Atomic Heart.

Why the “Can’t hear the car during Intro Mission” error occurs in Atomic Heart and how to temporarily fix it

As mentioned earlier, there are no permanent solutions that will help you deal with the car audio bug in Atomic Heart. Listed below are some of the workarounds that you can try out to deal with the issue temporarily.

1) Restarting the game

Irrespective of which platform you are on, whether it is PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S, the first thing that you should do to try and deal with the error is to restart the game.

It seems to have worked for many players in the community. Restarting Atomic Heart seems to have dealt with a fair number of performance issues that the game has been facing.

2) Re-installing the game

While this might seem like a drastic measure to take, re-installing the game will more than likely solve some performance issues that Atomic Heart is facing. It will also replace any corrupted files in the installation directory.

Issues like game crashes and environment glitches are some of the things that can be easily fixed by this method.

3) Updating your sound and GPU drivers

PC users can also look to update their audio drivers. This might temporarily fix the sound issue in the game.

Additionally, you can also look to update your GPU drivers to the latest version. Irrespective of the card that you are using, whether it is an AMD or Nvidia GPU, they will both have desktop software that will help you automatically search and download the latest drivers.

4) Wait for a patch

Atomic Heart may have a fair number of audio bigs, but it’s very likely that the developers are aware of the issue and will launch an update for the game on all platforms. Hence, waiting for a performance fix patch is the next best solution.

