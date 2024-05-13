What is Daedalus Hammer in Hades 2 and all upgrades detailed

Daedalus Hammer in Hades 2 is a boon that is used to power up the weapon Meliinoe has equipped. It is one of the best boons to come across in your journey as you crawl your way through the underworld. Like its predecessor, Hades 2's Daedalus Hammer can appear during any run or be bought from Charon's shop in the underworld.

This article will cover all the upgrades for the Daedalus Hammer in Hades 2.

Note: The title is in Early Access. We will update this guide in the future as required.

All upgrades for Daedalus Hammer in Hades 2

In the name of Hades! Olympus, I accept this message (Image via Supergiant Games)

The Daedalus Hammer is a boon that can be used to fuel more power to your weapons in Hades 2. Here are all the power-ups that you can gain for your weapons from the Daedalus Hammer:

Daedalus Hammer in Hades 2: Witch's Staff Upgrades

Witch's Staff is your starter weapon (Image via Supergiant Games)

Aetheic Moonburst : Your Omega Special gains a power shot ability that deals +20% damage and restores five Magick

: Your Omega Special gains a power shot ability that deals +20% damage and restores five Magick Cross Cataclysm : Your Omega Attacks can now strike sideways and deal +40% damage

: Your Omega Attacks can now strike sideways and deal +40% damage Double Cataclysm: Omega attacks can hit twice but does not strike behind you

Omega attacks can hit twice but does not strike behind you Double Moonshot: Your Specials fire two projectiles that track foes

Your Specials fire two projectiles that track foes Double Wallop: Your attacks can hit two times

Your attacks can hit two times Extended Wallop : Attacks gain more range and can deal +50% more damage to distant enemies

: Attacks gain more range and can deal +50% more damage to distant enemies Giga Moonburst : You can channel +40 Magick into your Omega special to deal 300% damage on a larger AoE

: You can channel +40 Magick into your Omega special to deal 300% damage on a larger AoE Marauder Wallop : Hold attack to strike 50% faster, but your Omega attacks are disabled.

: Hold attack to strike 50% faster, but your Omega attacks are disabled. Melting Swipe : Your Dash Strike covers more area and destroys 60% of any armor

: Your Dash Strike covers more area and destroys 60% of any armor Rapid Moonfire: Your Specials have +5 power and are 20% faster

Your Specials have +5 power and are 20% faster Shimmering Moonshot: Your special can bounce and hit 2 foes, dealing +10% extra damage on each hit

Your special can bounce and hit 2 foes, dealing +10% extra damage on each hit Vampiric Cataclysm: Restores five health after killing a foe with Omega Attack

Daedalus Hammer in Hades 2: Sister Blades Upgrades

Sister Blades offers high-risk high-reward gameplay (Image via Supergiant Games)

Boundless Flurry : Omega attacks use -66% Magick and can be channeled faster

: Omega attacks use -66% Magick and can be channeled faster Concentrated Flurry: Omega Special gains +4% power against the same foe

Omega Special gains +4% power against the same foe Dancing Knives : Your Special deals +15% damage and each hit can bounce up to two foes

: Your Special deals +15% damage and each hit can bounce up to two foes Escalating Ambus h: Omega Attacks gain +5% power for each foe slain during every encounter

h: Omega Attacks gain +5% power for each foe slain during every encounter Explosive Ambush : Omega attacks use +20 Magick, but deal up to 400% more damage in a large area

: Omega attacks use +20 Magick, but deal up to 400% more damage in a large area Final Slice: The last attack in your combo deals a 300% AoE damage

The last attack in your combo deals a 300% AoE damage Hook Knives: Your specials return to you dealing 50% more damage to enemies by striking them from behind

Your specials return to you dealing 50% more damage to enemies by striking them from behind Marauder Slice: Disables Omega but you can hold an attack to slice repeatedly

Disables Omega but you can hold an attack to slice repeatedly Skulking Slice : Your attacks deal 200% more damage when striking foes from behind

: Your attacks deal 200% more damage when striking foes from behind Spiral Knives: Specials deal 40% more damage and Omega specials fire 16 projectiles around you

Specials deal 40% more damage and Omega specials fire 16 projectiles around you Sureshot Fury: Your Omega fires each shot straight ahead and your specials have a +20 range

Daedalus Hammer in Hades 2: Moonstone Axe Upgrades

The Moonstone Axe is slow but can deal a lot of damage (Image via Supergiant Games)

Psychic Wind: You can use your attacks and specials during your Omega attacks

You can use your attacks and specials during your Omega attacks Furious Whirlwind: You can quickly channel your Omega attacks and move faster when it's active

You can quickly channel your Omega attacks and move faster when it's active Giga Cleaver: You can channel +15 Magick to your Omega attack while firing it

You can channel +15 Magick to your Omega attack while firing it Concentrated Whirlwind : Your Omega Attacks gain +2 power each time it hits the same foe

: Your Omega Attacks gain +2 power each time it hits the same foe Empowering Special: Deal 50% more damage for 15 seconds after blocking attacks with your Special

Deal 50% more damage for 15 seconds after blocking attacks with your Special Melting Shredder : Your special can destroy 35% of enemy armor

: Your special can destroy 35% of enemy armor Executioner's Chop : The final hit of your attack combo will hit two times while consuming 20 Magick

: The final hit of your attack combo will hit two times while consuming 20 Magick Unyielding Splash: Your attack gets +10 power, but you take 20% damage while using them.

Daedalus Hammer in Hades 2: Umbral Flames Upgrades

The Umbral Flames is a powerful weapon but has a few issues (Image via Supergiant Games)

Crushing Comet: Your Special has +50 power but will dissipate after striking foes

Your Special has +50 power but will dissipate after striking foes Melting Comet: Your Special fires straight ahead and destroys 80% of any armor

Your Special fires straight ahead and destroys 80% of any armor Clean Helix: Can channel your Omega special 20% faster and uses less Magick

Can channel your Omega special 20% faster and uses less Magick Origin Helix: Your Omega special orbits around the point where you fired it

Your Omega special orbits around the point where you fired it Triple Helix: Your Omega Special creates +1 flame

Your Omega Special creates +1 flame Furious Fire: You deal 10% more damage and you move 30% faster while channeling your attacks

You deal 10% more damage and you move 30% faster while channeling your attacks Spit Fire: Your attacks split in two after hitting foes

Daedalus Hammer in Hades 2: Argent Skull

The Daedalus Hammer in Hades 2 can be used to somewhat bypass the ammunition problem of the Argent Skull (Image via Supergiant Games)

Bolstered Array : Gain two shells

: Gain two shells Colossus Tackle: Your Special has +45 Power and while using it, you take 30% less damage

Your Special has +45 Power and while using it, you take 30% less damage Fetching Array: Your Shells return to you automatically but you will have -1 Shell

Your Shells return to you automatically but you will have -1 Shell Melting Tackle : Your Special can destroy 50% of Enemy armor

: Your Special can destroy 50% of Enemy armor Sidelong Crash: Your Omega specials deal +120 more damage and can shoot further but only at one side.

Your Omega specials deal +120 more damage and can shoot further but only at one side. Sudden Driver: Your specials are 35% faster

Also Read: All weapons in Hades 2, Ranked

How to obtain Daedalus Hammer in Hades 2?

Daedalus Hammer in Hades 2 can appear at random (Image via Supergiant Games)

As a roguelike, each run in Hades 2 will feel unique meaning there is no guarantee that a boon will appear twice. This is also the case for the Daedalus Hammer, as it can only be obtained during specific runs in Mel's quest to take down the titan and her grandfather, Chronos, and save her family from his clutches.

Similar to its predecessor, Hades 2 also allows you to buy the Daedalus Hammer from Charon's shop for 200 Gold, although it is heavily dependent on the RNG.

For more Hades 2 content, check out the following: