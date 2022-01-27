What are Dirt Trail Events in Forza Horizon 5?

Forza Horizon 5 is packed with content to an impressive extent. Its enormous map set in Mexico features a staggering amount of exciting things to do.

When the new installment of the Forza series dropped, it was an immediate hit. Racing game fans and newcomers were eagerly tearing up the tracks in all of the great events.

What are 'Dirt Trail Events' and why are they important in Forza Horizon 5?

In Forza Horizon 5, Dirt Trail Events are off-road point-to-point races that begin at specific points on the map. To best find these starting points, open the map and look for Dirt Racing Series locations. Those with the word Trail in their name will work, as opposed to Scrambles, which are circuit-based.

They can be differentiated by their names or by their icons. Drive or fast-travel to that location and select an event on offer from its many options.

Most will feature both in-game and user-made content, either of which counts as a Dirt Trail Event. Participating in a Dirt Racing Series Trail race should be considered a Dirt Trail Event.

Forza Horizon 5 features a constantly updating bevy of challenges. Many daily challenges feature less than clear language. Several weekly challenges have tasked players with completing multiple Dirt Trail Events. The lack of clarity on these challenges could confuse the player.

With an almost infinite number of events to choose from, it can be hard to precisely determine what counts as a Dirt Trail Event. Though the answer is somewhat easy to surmise, the fact that anything counts is helpful.

How to quickly beat Dirt Trail Events

Fans who are only interested in undertaking Dirt Trail Events to complete challenges can do so easily. While there are various official events at each Dirt Trail, there is also plenty of user-made content.

The game has a fanbase dedicated to making the game even more fun. Most of the locations in the game feature a few custom tracks that last only a couple of seconds. This will still fulfill the requirements and count as a mark towards the challenge.

Forza Horizon 5 allows players to enjoy the game however they want. Dirt Trail Events are simply any race on a Trail starting from a Dirt Race Location.

