What are Dreams used for in Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Forgotten Saga?

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Forgotten Saga leans hard into the original game's mythological elements to create a powerful work of fantasy. The controversial franchise has moved far beyond its original elements and into the world of Norse-inspired rogue-like action fantasy.

Forgotten Saga puts the player into the role of Odin as he makes his way through Niflheim, the Norse land of the dead. The father of the Gods will do battle with powerful monsters before a final confrontation with Hel. There are several different rewards that can be earned on the journey, but one stands above the rest.

How to earn and spend Dreams in Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Forgotten Saga

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Forgotten Saga will reward players with Dreams at the end of every run. This means that every time one pushes Odin a little deeper into the deadly realm, they'll earn some Dreams.

Dreams are the highest form of currency that this expansion has to reward its players with. The game will grant them plenty each time they open a chest or complete a new location in Niflheim.

To spend Dreams, just head back to the workshop in Ravensthorpe. Players should remember it as the first location in the expansion. Dreams are the currency that Everold will request for the unique armaments and gear that he makes.

Dreams serve as currency in this game's Asgard as, narratively, Eivor is dreaming of the entire scenario. With that in mind, these Dreams are the only currency he needs as Odin. Valka even warns the player against "trafficking in visions."

What can players buy with Dreams in Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Forgotten Saga?

Since Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Forgotten Saga is a rogue-like version of the format, Dreams function as a permanent boost. Players can use them to buy upgrades, cosmetics and unique pieces of gear.

With that being said, the biggest prize at the top of Everold's list is the Death Jarl Armor set. This beautiful Gothic piece was only added in the newest update and can only be bought with Dreams.

The Death Jarl Armor increases evasion and features an empowered state when Eivor's health gets low. Furthermore, he set grants 40% extra damage dealt and 50% less damage received when Eivor is below 30% health.

It's an extremely strong set of gear, but it requires an interesting risk/reward playstyle. The Death Jarl Armor costs 200 Dreams in total, 50 for each separate piece, and it's well worth it.

There are a few great weapons, including the Spita spear and Bora light bow for sale from Everold. Coupled with that, he sells Balulfr, a firey canine mount, and a mythical skin for Eivor's raven. The Hel-Bone Shield is one of the strongest defensive options in the game, and Everold will only take Dreams to make it.

Aside from that, Dreams must be handed into Everold at his workshop to buy the incredible fantasy gear he sells. Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Forgotten Saga players only need to head back to the start to purchase better items.

