What is Emiru’s net worth? Understanding her career as she joins OTK Twitch roster

Emily "Emiru" Schunk recently made the big announcement officializing her move from Cloud 9 to One True King (known as OTK).

Fans suspected one thing or another was going on, as the content creator had moved into the house of one of the OTK founders months ago and has been participating in various OTK events since.

What is Emiru's net worth estimated to be around?

Prior to her joining OTK, Emily "Emiru" Schunk was not new to the online gaming and streaming scene.

Emiru created her Twitch channel on May 15, 2015. Initially, the content creator mostly only streamed League of Legends, having over 1.83k hours of streaming time for the title logged into her Twitch account.

Schunk's net worth is estimated to be around $700k to $1 million and continues to rise as her popularity grows with time.

She currently sits at around 673k followers on Twitch. Per stream, she averages around 13k to 17k viewers and only streams for around two to three hours.

Prior to shifting to Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo's house, Emiru would make around $3k to $5k from Twitch subscribers. Afterwards, her viewership and subscription rate both saw a huge increase, as she is now making around $11k to $15k every month from subscribers, assuming they are all of the lowest tier.

In the past, Emiru has been sponsored by several brands, games and companies, such as Shadowverse, Magic: The Gathering and Exos Heroes, among others.

The cosplayer also has a YouTube account that she doesn't use very often, having only three videos publicly available. The channel has around 183k subscribers.

Emiru attributed her starting boost on Twitch to Dyrus, a fellow Twitch streamer she was dating at the time. They are currently not together anymore and Emiru's relationship status is unknown.

Many have assumed that she is dating Mizkif, a claim the two have refuted on several occasions.

Emiru joined Cloud 9 back in August 2020 as a full-time streamer.

After shifting to Mizkif's house and appearing on many OTK streams, fans and followers had a raging suspicion that she would make the switch between organizations very soon.

The suspicion proved to be right, as her induction into OTK was announced at the beginning of January 2022.

