What is the most expensive item you can buy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have a wide variety of items at their disposal, which they can either craft or buy. Trade plays a vital role in the Nintendo life-simulation title, and players can purchase several items in exchange for Bells, the in-game currency.

As in the real world, some items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are very expensive and will cost players a lot of Bells to buy. Naturally, players are often curious about the most expensive items they can purchase in the game.

Fashion items are the most expensive ones that players can buy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Being fashionable costs quite a lot of money in real life, and things are no different in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Naturally, it is not very surprising that the most expensive item that players can purchase in New Horizons is a fashion item. However, the extravagant item in question is truly one of royalty since the item is the Royal Crown.

The Royal Crown is one of the most coveted items players can buy in New Horizons (Image via @ToxicConsort/Twitter)

The Royal Crown is a decorative fashion item in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that players can purchase for a whopping 1.2 million Bells. Players can get their hands on this item from the Able Sisters' Shop in the game, where they must purchase the item from the Able sisters. They can either flaunt the item themselves or give it as a gift to villagers on their island to show them their love and appreciation.

A Royal Crown is more than just a simple fashion item in New Horizons. The accessory item is flaunted by players in the Animal Crossing community as a sign of their dedication and the amount of time they have spent in the game. It also seals their position as veteran players of the Nintendo life-simulation title.

Apart from the Royal Crown, players can buy several other fashion items in New Horizons for exorbitant prices. For instance, the normal crown is the second most expensive item in the game after the Royal Crown, and players can purchase the same from the Able Sisters' shop on their island for a price of one million Bells. The crown is available only in a single color option but can add a sense of luxury to any outfit it is paired with.

Like the Royal Crown, this item can be used as a show of players' dedication towards New Horizons and the kind of money they have in the game since they can afford to spend a million Bells on a single piece of headwear. Naturally, New Horizons players strive to own this piece of headwear in their inventory and flaunt it whenever they get the opportunity to do so.

There are many such expensive items that players can get their hands on in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but the Royal Crown is one of the most extravagant items with respect to its utility and price.

