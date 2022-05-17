5 most valuable items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Trading is one of the key features of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Players can earn and shell out lots of Bells in the game by simply trading different kinds of items. Although the game starts off with players getting stranded on deserted islands, they can turn the place around with the available resources. With the resources and their own creativity, players can turn it into one of the most luxurious islands present in the game.

To do so, players can get their hands on some very expensive items in the game. This article lists some of the most valuable items that players can possess in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Most valuable items players can buy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

5) Yacht (260,000 Bells)

The Yacht was one of the most luxurious items added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the 2.0 update that was released in November 2021. Ever since the update was live, players have been dying to get a yacht for their islands. A yacht can be a valuable addition to brighten up the long stretches of beach areas on the island.

Players can get their hands on yachts in Animal Crossing: New Horizons from Nook Shopping for a whopping 260,000 Bells. However, once bought, players can even get the yacht's color customized by bringing the same to Cyrus.

4) Luxury Car (300,000 Bells)

New Horizons players can easily be labeled as one of the most important characters on their own islands. In such cases, a luxury car can be a valuable addition to a player's inventory, to be placed at crucial spots on their island.

Many players decide to go for an urban decor on their island, and a luxury car is a must-have for such islands. Like the yacht, this 2.0 update item can also be found in the daily selection section of Nook Shopping. Players can purchase the same by spending 300,000 Bells.

3) Throne (800,000 Bells)

The Throne is a royal item that was added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the 2.0 update. This item can be availed from both Nook's Cranny and Paradise Planning on the Happy Home Paradise DLC.

Players can buy the throne by spending 800,000 Bells or 720,000 Pokis on the HHP DLC. Furthermore, once purchased, players can even choose their own customizations from a wide range of options for the throne that they would like to place on their islands.

2) Crown (1 Million Bells)

The Crown's price indeed justifies its name as a royal item in Animal Crossing. It is truly one of the most luxurious items that players can buy in New Horizons. Players have to pay a million Bells to obtain it from the Able Sisters' Shop in the game.

Although there are no customization options for this item, players can still try their best to get their hands on the Crown to experience the sense of luxury that comes with wearing the crown.

1) Royal Crown (1.2 Million Bells)

The Royal Crown is the most valuable item in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and its price justifies its royal status. The Royal Crown can be obtained from the Able Sisters' Shop in the game, and players have to cough up a whopping 1.2 million Bells to get their hands on this luxurious item.

The Royal Crown is labeled as the most valuable item in New Horizons not only because it is the most expensive item in the game, but also because it goes on to show the amount of dedication that players have shown towards the Nintendo life-simulation title in order to gather the bells required to purchase it.

These are some of the most valuable items players can get their hands on in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Edited by Mayank Shete