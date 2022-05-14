What does Happy Home Paradise do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans finally received their long-awaited big update to the game back in November 2021. The version 2.0 update in New Horizons brought quite a few features and villagers into the game. This has kept players quite busy till now. However, one of the most interesting additions that came with this update was the game's first-ever paid DLC, Happy Home Paradise.

Here is everything players need to know about the Happy Home Paradise DLC in Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The Happy Home Paradise DLC was Nintendo's first and only paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The DLC allows players to take a step ahead and design the perfect vacation homes for themselves and other villagers on their island.

The DLC unlocks a slew of design features, items, and other actions that players can access exclusively on Happy Home Paradise to create the vacation home of their dreams.

To unlock Happy Home Paradise, players must first purchase the DLC. After this, they will receive a phone call from Tom Nook, who will ask them to come down to the airport urgently since he wants the player to meet someone. This will be Lottie, who will describe the work on Happy Home Paradise and ask players if they would be willing to take up the job.

Once players agree, they can return to the airport whenever they want and inform Orville that they would like to go to work. Orville will transport players to Lottie's shop on the archipelago, where they will have to design the vacation homes.

On the archipelago, Niko, a lemur NPC, will lead players to Lottie, who will further explain the work to them and welcome them as a member of the staff. This will mean that players have unlocked the Happy Home Paradise DLC and can begin designing vacation homes for themselves and other villagers.

The Happy Home Paradise DLC introduces a bunch of different design tools that can enhance a player's vacation home, including partition walls, countertops, and pillars, among other things. However, players must keep in mind that they do not get access to all these features or tools immediately after purchasing and starting the Happy Home Paradise DLC.

Players are required to keep designing and decorating homes to unlock more and more content in the Happy Home Paradise DLC. In fact, players have to design up to 30 homes before they can use all the features that the DLC has to offer.

The Happy Home Paradise DLC in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the most interesting additions made to the game with the 2.0 update. It allows players to employ a wide range of design and decorating tools to create the perfect vacation homes.

