What to do with extra or duplicate cars in Gran Turismo 7?

With over 400 cars, Gran Turismo 7 offers players several ways to enjoy the game and all the races that it has to offer. The title is action-packed for all virtual racing enthusiasts and is considered by many to be a great game that makes every racecourse and car look perfect.

However, there are a few nuances to the game that players have not taken as positively as the developers would have liked. While the issue surrounding the in-game microtransactions is a hot topic, another problem that players have been facing is with that of the extra or duplicate cars.

The game allows one to own multiple copies of the same vehicle, and many in the community are quite confused about what to do with the additional ones they never intended on having.

Players have been asking whether they will be able to sell duplicate cars in the in-game shop for additional credits like they were able to do in previous entities to the franchise.

Players can only delete duplicate cars in Gran Turismo 7

Unfortunately, players will not be able to sell off their duplicate cars in the in-game shop, and the only way to get rid of them is to delete them entirely.

Unlike in the previous titles of the Gran Turismo franchise, fans this time around will not be able to sell their cars for credits as Polyphony Digital has not added that feature just yet. This has annoyed many players who have a lot of duplicate vehicles just sitting in their garage and collecting virtual dust.

Players feel it’s a step back for the franchise as the only way one can get rid of the vehicles now is by deleting them entirely.

To delete a car in Gran Turismo 7, players must go to their garage and select the car they want to delete. Here, they will be required to select ‘Change Car’ and then open the car menu, where one of the suboptions will have ‘Discard.’

Clicking on it will automatically remove the car from the collection, and that is it. There will be no positive transaction for the player in this regard, and all they can do for now is to just delete it from their collection.

Hopefully, with all the feedback that the developers are getting, they will look to change the system in future updates.

Edited by Shaheen Banu