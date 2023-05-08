"What the f**k!" - Kai Cenat, JiDion, and more popular streamers shocked by Kevin Gates' recent Instagram Story

On May 8, 2023, popular streamers, including Kai Cenat, "JiDion" Adams, and EsfandTV, reacted to an Instagram Story shared by American rapper Kevin Jerome Gilyard, popularly known as Kevin Gates. For context, the latter shared a rather explicit video of a woman giving birth to a child. The social media post's caption read:

"The most beautiful thing on Earth is the gift of life."

Earlier today, Streamer of the Year Kai Cenat watched Kevin Gates' post live on his stream after fans urged him to do so. He jumped out of his chair and exclaimed in surprise, saying:

"Kevin Gates? 'Watch Kevin Gates story.' F**k he posted? The f**k this n**** posted? 'No.' 'ToS (Terms of Service).' What did he post? Wait a second. What the f**k did he post? (The streamer squeals and jumps off his chair after looking at the Instagram Story) Oh, f**k! What the f**k?! Yo! Dude! What the f**k?! Oh, my god, no! Oh, no! No, no, no! That was weird!"

"Whatever you do, don't look at Kevin Gates' story today" - Popular streamers react to rapper's most recent social media update

In addition to Kai Cenat, YouTube streamer and prankster JiDion took to Twitter to warn his followers not to look at Kevin Gates' Instagram post. He stated:

"Whatever you do, don't look at Kevin Gates' story today."

FOLDion @Jidion6 WHATEVER YOU DO DONT LOOK AT KEVIN GATES STORY TODAY WHATEVER YOU DO DONT LOOK AT KEVIN GATES STORY TODAY https://t.co/WZYLx05q3k

One True King (OTK) co-founder EsfandTV also mentioned the viral story while interacting with Twitch content creator Maya Higa. The conversation started when the latter mentioned that Mother's Day is a week away:

Maya @mayahiga Mother’s Day is a week from today Mother’s Day is a week from today

The World of Warcraft streamer's response was:

OTK's social media manager, Yung Jeff, replied:

A few moments later, Maya claimed to have seen the IG Story and stated that it "wasn't even that bad":

Here's what netizens had to say

As Kevin Gates' Instagram Story video gained traction on the internet, Twitter started swarming with memes. Some of the most pertinent ones were along these lines:

𝐚𝐞r✬ @aervvs Good day Kevin Gates ig story Good day Kevin Gates ig story https://t.co/jfrPx0t22M

Nugget Tweets @nugget_twit @upblissed Anyone looking at Kevin Gates IG for the first time @upblissed Anyone looking at Kevin Gates IG for the first time https://t.co/12nBP0AbI7

ray🌟 @tunesintern DO NOT CHECK KEVIN GATES IG STORY DO NOT CHECK KEVIN GATES IG STORY https://t.co/hBrmPz6rUm

Qura @Qurandale Just saw Kevin gates Instagram story Just saw Kevin gates Instagram story https://t.co/iYVZxnD6do

ramren noodles 🍜 @F41RYTA1L “DON’T CHECK KEVIN GATES STORY” and it’s just a woman giving birth 🧍🏾‍♀️ “DON’T CHECK KEVIN GATES STORY” and it’s just a woman giving birth 🧍🏾‍♀️

For context, the home video which Gates shared did not feature his wife, Dreka Haynes. The original post was uploaded on April 15, 2023, with the caption:

"In celebration of black maternal health week, Kendra is sharing her birth video and she offers this wisdom from this amazing birth experience."

At the time of writing, the 37-year-old rapper's Instagram Story had not been deleted and was still accessible to the public.

