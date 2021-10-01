What is the fastest way to make money in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator?

Many gamers are grinding to level up in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator, and Yen is one of the best ways to do so.

Anime Fighting Simulator is, as the title suggests, among the many Roblox games that take inspiration from anime. What’s different about this game, however, is that it draws from multiple popular anime (Dragonball Z, My Hero Academia, etc.) instead of just focusing on one.

Methods to grind Yen in anime-based Roblox game

There are several ways to grind Yen in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator, but the fastest one by far is leveling up the class of the player’s character. This is because it makes every other method more profitable.

There is a ladder of classes that players climb in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator. The higher the class a character has, the more Yen it generates. For instance, a Pirate would naturally get less Yen than a Pirate King.

One powerful method of farming Yen is battling and defeating bosses. There are a variety of bosses in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator that drop several rewards, including Yen.

Class, however, will affect this. Sticking with the Pirate example, killing a boss at Pirate will only yield a small amount of Yen. Killing one with a Pirate King, however, will result in lots more of Yen generated.

Completing quests given by NPCs is another way of stocking up on Yen. There are eight characters that give out quests:

Boom

Sword Master

Giovanni

Ghoul

Hermit

Deko

Armino

Here, again, being a higher class means these quests will produce more Yen. Most quests involve raising stat levels or defeating enemies.

Winning tournaments in PvP can also net a player tons of Yen. Of course, this depends on the strength of the character. This probably isn’t a good idea for newcomers, but experienced players who have top characters can certainly farm Yen this way.

The final (and easiest) way to get free Yen is through inputting codes. They come out every month, and they usually give away solid amounts of Yen.

