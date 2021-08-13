Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes (August 2021)

Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator has players unlock various familiar characters to defend their tower from various threats.

Players are to assemble a squad of heroes that will fight off villains. These villains come in waves, hoping to take down the tower you have been tasked with defending.

Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator can be a bit overwhelming for newer players. Thankfully, there are a handful of codes available to get any new player started.

Codes for Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator (August 2021)

The codes for Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator gives players a lot of coins and several heroes. You can use them to unlock coins to buy heroes and upgrades in the game or to unlock new heroes for your tower.

While there are quite a few expired codes because of the game's popularity and longevity, there are plenty of active codes for the Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator.

All active codes as of August 2021 are as follows:

240KLikes: Redeem this code for 5,000 Gold

Redeem this code for 5,000 Gold 230KLikes: Redeem this code for 3,000 Gold

Redeem this code for 3,000 Gold 220Klikes: Redeem this code for 3,000 Gold

Redeem this code for 3,000 Gold 210klikes: Redeem this code for 3,000 Gold

Redeem this code for 3,000 Gold 300mvisits: Redeem this code for 10,000 Gold

Redeem this code for 10,000 Gold 170kLikes: Redeem this code for 2,500 Gold!

Redeem this code for 2,500 Gold! ANIME: Redeem this code for 1,000 Gold!

Redeem this code for 1,000 Gold! Maja: Redeem this code for 75 Gold!

Redeem this code for 75 Gold! BREN0RJ7: Redeem this code for Bren0RJ7

Redeem this code for Bren0RJ7 SnowRBX: Redeem this code for SnowRBX

Redeem this code for SnowRBX MerryChristmas: Redeem this code for the Christmas Spidey

Redeem this code for the Christmas Spidey Russo: Redeem this code for Russo

Redeem this code for Russo Sub2PlanetMilo: Redeem this code for Plantet_Milo

Redeem this code for Plantet_Milo Blueio: Redeem this code for Blueio

Redeem this code for Blueio Veyar: Redeem this code for Veyar

Redeem this code for Veyar Inemajohn: Redeem this code for Inemajohn

Redeem this code for Inemajohn Betero: Redeem this code for Betero

Redeem this code for Betero Tofuu: Redeem this code for Tofuu

Redeem this code for Tofuu Gravy: Redeem this code for the GravyCatMan Hero

Redeeming codes in Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator is similar to many other Roblox games. First, you need to load it into the game. From there, look for the Twitter logo.

The icon should be on the left side of the screen. Click it to open a text box. Copy and paste which code you'd like to use. Remember that these codes are case-sensitive.

Once the code is placed in the text box, hit enter, and you should receive an on-screen confirmation that the code worked. You should now receive your Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator reward.

