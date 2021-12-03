What are FormaL's game settings in Halo Infinite?

OpTic FormaL has made his way over to Halo Infinite, and he's been tearing players apart like he always does. While his settings may be easy to find for any Call of Duty game he plays, Halo Infinite brings a brand new variation of settings for the professional.

FormaL is known for his prowess in shooters, and many of his fans will want to use his settings for a similar advantage. When using someone else's settings, it's always important to note that they may not universally work for everyone. But they can be a great starting point, especially for Halo Infinite where settings are all over the place.

Controller settings used by OpTic FormaL in Halo Infinite

There are two major categories for controller settings in Halo Infinite that players will need to pay attention to when choosing their own. The first is the button settings that are assigned to each part of the game. The other category deals with sensitivity and deadzone numbers on the thumbsticks for Halo Infinite.

Thumbstick and sensitivity are the most reliable settings to copy from other pro players like FormaL, because they are generally universal. The only major change may be to the type of controller that a player uses, but they should all act nearly the same. FormaL's settings for sensitivity are listed below.

FormaL's sensitivity and deadzone settings in Halo Infinite:

Look Acceleration - 4

Look Sensitivity (Horizontal) - 5

Look Sensitivity (Vertical) - 5

Zoom Level - 1.4x

Zoom 1.4x Sensitivity - 1

Move Thumbstick Center Deadzone - 5

Move Thumbstick Max Input Threshold - 0

Move Thumbstick Axial Deadzone - 5

Look Thumbstick Center Deadzone - 5

Look Thumbstick Max Input Threshold - 5

Look Thumbstick Axial Deadzone - 5

These settings are the main ones that controller players in Halo Infinite will want to pay attention to. Button layout, however, is also an important aspect to think about.

FormaL's button layout in Halo Infinite and why it should be ignored

Players may be looking for the perfect layout, but it's incredibly hard to find for a standard controller. Bumper Jumper is one of the best ways to play if players can change the way they hold the controller, but it can be tough to do.

Many may be looking to use FormaL's layout as it looks simple enough. The key is that FormaL likely uses a SCUF controller like most other pros, especially for a game like Halo. That means any settings that they show are pointless for standard controllers, unless he gives out a full description of button mapping. But his other settings should work just fine in Halo Infinite.

