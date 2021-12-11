What are friends in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Cookie Run Kingdom is a multiplayer game and like all multiplayer games, players can add their friends and enjoy matches together. The game has a vast variety of cookies that players can unlock as they progress.

Instead of relying on their progress, players also have the option to purchase cookies by using crystals (in-game currency). The story mode of Cookie Run Kingdom determines the progress of players, but their story mode does not get affected when they add friends.

Role of friends in Cookie Run Kingdom

There are three main ways in which players can interact with their friends in Cookie Run Kingdom. They can create a guild and add their friends, or they can join a guild, or they can add their friends to the list and later enjoy battles with them.

How to add friends in Cookie Run Kingdom

How to add friends (Image via Cookie Run Kingdom)

Here is how players can add friends in Cookie Run Kingdom:

Step 1: Players will have to open the game and tap on the "Social" icon on the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Then they will have to tap on the Friends option.

Step 3: Mobile gamers will then have to tap on “Add”.

Step 4: They can search for their friends using their IDs and subsequently send them requests.

How to join a guild in Cookie Run Kingdom

Players can join guilds (Image via Jonooit; YouTube)

Players can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Players will have to open the game and tap on the “JOIN A GUILD” icon on the screen.

Step 2: A Guild tab will open where a list of guilds will be on display. Players can tap on any of them to join.

How to create a guild in Cookie Run Kingdom

Players can create their own guild (Image via Jonooit; YouTube)

Players must abide by the following steps:

Step 1: Players will have to open the game and tap on the “JOIN A GUILD” icon on the screen.

Step 2: Once the Guild tab will open, players will have to tap on the “Create” option given below.

Step 3: They will then have to pay 500 crystals to successfully create their guild.

Step 4: Players can then invite their friends to join the guild.

Just like many other games, adding friends only makes Cookie Run Kingdom more fun to play.

