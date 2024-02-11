What does Gaming scale off in Genshin Impact?

Gaming is an exciting new character who debuted in Genshin Impact's 4.4 update. This 4-star unit wields the Pyro element and is an excellent main DPS. Gaming mainly scales off the attack stat and specializes in performing Plunge attacks. However, his healing ability, which can be triggered via his Elemental Burst, scales off HP.

Genshin Impact players can currently obtain him from the limited-time character banners and the Lantern Rite event. For those who already have him, this article will explain Gaming's scalings and how to play him efficiently.

Gaming's scaling in Genshin Impact

Gaming's Elemental Skill is the core of his gameplay in Genshin Impact. Players rely on it to perform special Plunge attacks capable of dealing serious damage. Moreover, his Elemental Burst allows him to cast his Skill more often, among other effects.

Gaming A1 passive talent (Image via HoYoverse)

It is recommended players building Gaming focus on the attack stat because his damage scales off it. Moreover, he can heal himself thanks to his Burst and A1 passive talent, called "Dance of Amity." The amount of healing he receives scales off the HP stat, so it is also advisable to concentrate on building HP via sub-stats.

Genshin Impact Gaming kit and How to play the character

As mentioned above, Gaming's Elemental Skill called "Bestial Ascent" is the main shtick of his gameplay. Players will use it to perform Plunge attacks and deal Pyro damage to enemies. The Skill has a countdown of six seconds between each use.

Gaming's Elemental Burst, called "Suanni's Gilded Dance", allows him to enter the Wushou Stance and has a three-fold effect. It summons his companion, Man Chai, who deals AoE Pyro damage, resets the countdown of Gaming's Elemental Skill, and recovers his HP.

Ideally, players should prioritize leveling up these two talents to play him efficiently. With dedicated support characters for Gaming, this 4-star unit can be a very good DPS option.

Here is how to optimally play Gaming in Genshin Impact:

Start by casting Bennett's Elemental Skill and Burst to apply Pyro to the enemies.

Follow up with an Anemo support wielding the Viridescent Venerer to trigger the artifact set's effects. Kazuha and Xianyun are the best choices for this role.

Cast the abilities of off-field Hydro units like Furina, Yelan, or Xingqiu, to use the Vaporize reaction.

Use Gaming's Elemental Skill to perform a Plunge attack.

Then, follow up with his Elemental Burst to reduce the countdown of his Skill and perform more Plunges to clear out the enemy mobs.

Players should not that this is a general way to play him, and the play style may slightly differ in distinct team compositions.

For more information and updates regarding the game, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.