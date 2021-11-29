"What if we got married for the memes?" Twitch streamers KristoferYee and SupCaitlin announce condition under which they will get married

Twitch streamers' proposals on livestream are something that fans really enjoy seeing. However, SupCaitlin's "proposal" to KristoferYee left fans in splits.

While livestreaming from the latter's kitchen, the two creators decided that they would get married if Kristofer got 10K subs on his livestream.

"What if we got married for the memes? We should have a sub goal, and then we can get married. And we can stream it."

Twitch streamers SupCaitlin and Kristofer Yee announce their 10k sub goal to get married

The Twitch streamers were streaming from Yee's kitchen, speaking about the drive-through weddings in Vegas. It was during this conversation that Caitlin came up with the idea of getting married "for the memes".

While Caitlin could not stop laughing, Yee seemed taken aback by the suggestion, and it was clear that he did not expect Caitlin to come up with that. She even suggested that they create a sub goal, and once they reach it, they should get married and stream the wedding.

After pondering for a bit, Yee agreed to this plan. Caitlin suggested that they should get married once Kristofer reached 10k subs on his channel but immediately admitted that she did not really know how many subs he had at the time.

However, the streamer agreed to Caitlin's proposition, saying that the Twitch streamers would get married once he hits 10K subs on his channel.

"Alright guys, stream goal! Ten thousand subs and we get married."

KristoferYee and Caitlin talk about getting married on livestream (Image via KristoferYee/Twitch)

Caitlin simply stated that Kristofer's mom would be thrilled if they got married, and viewers could hear a laugh off-screen. The streamer explained that the guy laughed because he knew Yee's mom.

However, Kristofer assured Caitlin that his mom would be "over the moon" if they got married, which got her very excited.

"Aww, wifey!"

The entire incident was extremely adorable to watch, and viewers cheered on for the Twitch streamers to go through with the plan. However, only time will tell if they actually do it.

