What happens if you go back in time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Time travel has always been one of the most debated topics in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. A section of the community believes that this feature ruins the organic gameplay experience for players. However, others think that players should enjoy every feature that New Horizons offers and should play the game in whichever way they deem fit.

Regardless of the debate, there is no denying that time travel in New Horizons has its pros and cons. Here's what happens when players travel back in time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Effects of traveling back in time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Time travel is a feature in New Horizons that allows players to go back and forth in time. While this feature has several merits, since it will enable players to progress through the life-simulation title faster or get access to villagers much quicker than the actual pace of the game, there is no denying that it also has several cons.

One of the biggest cons of time travel has to do with the turnips players have in their inventory. Turnips are a helpful resource in New Horizons since they can be resold after purchasing from Daisy Mae.

Players can participate in the Stalk Market and sell their turnips to Timmy and Tommy Nook for higher prices to earn profits. However, the turnips they collect will be utterly spoilt if players engage in time travel, rendering them useless. Naturally, this is one of the main reasons players refrain from time travel when they have turnips in their inventory.

Furthermore, players can even lose out on villagers if they indulge in time travel since a player is essentially away from their island for the period they are traveling back and forth.

This leads to villagers feeling neglected and wanting to leave the player's island and look for a new home. Additionally, players might also be faced with the issue of cockroaches in their in-game homes if they leave them deserted for too long.

Traveling back and forth in time has its benefits since it speeds up the game that generally works in real-time. However, several cons to the feature have deterred many players from using the time travel feature in New Horizons so far.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar