What are High Value Loot Zones in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Call of Duty: Warzone is trying to do away with the repetitive nature of the game by adding new High Value Loot Zones.

A lot of battle royale players like to pick their favorite landing spot and visit it at the start of the game. They know that there's usually good loot in the area as well as fights they can win, which is a perk of knowing certain areas like the back of your hand.

The developers of Warzone want to shake things up a bit in Season 3 Reloaded. They have added High Value Loot Zones that randomize each game to get players' attention and force engagements.

What is a High Value Loot Zone in COD: Warzone?

High Value Loot Zones were added to the battle royale with Operation Monarch. That was the special in-game event where players could fight not only each other but Godzilla and King Kong, too.

It has been confirmed that the developers are moving forward with permanent High Value Loot Zones for the main modes of Warzone in the Reloaded second half of Season 3: Classified Arms.

These zones will differ in every game and will include some of the best floor loot and supply box loot available. The creation of these zones is meant to prevent players from constantly dropping into the same location.

In these locations, expect to find some of the most vital weapons and equipment, such as:

Armor Satchels

Killstreaks

Durable Gas Masks

Legendary Weapons

Dead Silence

Other Perks

Gulag Entry Tokens

Redeploy Extraction Tokens

These high-risk, high-reward areas will surely see a ton of players at the start of the game and may even have stragglers making their way to them later on in a lobby.

These areas were made to encourage a change of scenery and pacing regarding early gunfights.

How to find High Value Loot Zones

Certain points of interest will be marked as High Value Loot Zones. They are indicated by a dollar sign near POIs (points of interest) on the map. Players can see them as soon as they begin dropping in on the map.

High Value Loot Zones will change between matches, so be sure to check and see what important locations have the dollar sign; the best loot in all of Warzone will be found there.

The zones will remain throughout the entirety of the match, as well. This means powerful loot may be found in a High Value Loot Zone well into the battle, allowing some players to upgrade their arsenal.

If a player returns from Gulag and a loadout drop isn't available, a High Value Loot Zone nearby can easily kit them out so they don't feel helpless against fully equipped enemies.

The points of interest will be the same ones players know and love, but the loot they hold will drastically shift throughout the day. This is a great way to keep things interesting and allow players a chance at dominating from the get-go.

