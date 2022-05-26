How to get Redeploy Extraction Tokens in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone has given players a chance to redeploy without having to face the confinement of the Gulag. Season 3 Reloaded has brought a ton of changes to the battle royale title, with one of the most anticipated additions being the Redeploy Extraction Token. Fans may already be familiar with this as they arrive at Caldera.

Players who find the extremely rare and valuable Redeploy Extraction Token in chests can automatically return to the fight with no Gulag or Buy Station purchase necessary.

How to obtain a Redeploy Extraction Token in COD: Warzone

A lucky player finds a Redeploy Extraction Token in COD: Warzone (Image via Activision)

Redeploy Extraction Tokens have been added to the standard loot pool. This means they won't be impossible to find, but they will certainly be a rare pickup for players.

They are considered to be rarer than the newly added Gulag Entry Token, which allows players to turn in the token and head right back to the Gulag after being defeated there.

There aren't any fancy tricks to finding a Redeploy Extraction Token. Players will just need to loot the good old fashioned way by doing the following:

Land in named locations for the best chance to find one

Search through every building in the area to find supply boxes

Open every single supply box in hopes of obtaining one of the tokens

These won't be on the ground as floor loot as they are exclusively looted through supply boxes in Warzone. Players could open hundreds before coming across one of these tokens.

How Redeploy Extraction Tokens work

After picking one up, it binds to the Operator and only drops if they are eliminated from the lobby. It is a valuable piece of loot that should be picked up by every player that comes across one.

Those who hold it will possess a special power that allows them to avoid the Gulag entirely. They also do not need to be bought back into the game by a teammate at a Buy Station.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Warzone is adding multiple new mechanics with Season 3 Reloaded. Two of these mechanics are the Gulag Entry Token and the Redeploy Extraction Token. Warzone is adding multiple new mechanics with Season 3 Reloaded. Two of these mechanics are the Gulag Entry Token and the Redeploy Extraction Token. https://t.co/AMXj4jnKSS

Once a player is taken out, instead of being dragged to the Gulag or spectating one of their squad members, they will simply be deployed right back into the game. They'll immediately be parachuting down to Caldera.

However, there is a special condition regarding the use of the Redeploy Extraction Token. It must be used before the Gulag closes, or it becomes obsolete and is deleted from the player's inventory.

Mr.Gamer @MrGamerDevil New items have been added to the loot pool in Caldera



⚔️ Gulag Entry Token

🪂 Redeploy Extraction Token

‍♂️ Speed Boost



Take a deeper dive to find out how these items work in New items have been added to the loot pool in Caldera⚔️ Gulag Entry Token🪂 Redeploy Extraction Token‍♂️ Speed BoostTake a deeper dive to find out how these items work in #Warzone 🔻New items have been added to the loot pool in Caldera 💱⚔️ Gulag Entry Token🪂 Redeploy Extraction Token🏃‍♂️ Speed Boost🔻Take a deeper dive to find out how these items work in #Warzone https://t.co/YPRyibgI8Y

The game does provide a decent amount of cash to those holding one of the tokens as the end-game approaches, and the Gulag is no longer available. So, it isn't completely worthless if it isn't utilized.

Truly, this new item in Warzone Season 3 could be the difference between a near victory for a group of players and a full-on win. Coming back without having to fight for it or spending money is an invaluable opportunity.

