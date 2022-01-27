What is the highest hitpoints troop in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans is an online strategy game in which players use Elixir and Dark Elixir troops along with spells to win multiplayer battles. The number of hitpoints and amount of damage dealt by these troops impact the outcome of the attack strategy.

So, both of these variables must be handled before attacking a base. An effective attack strategy should include troops with significant DPS and hitpoints. In this article, we will discuss the Clash of Clans troop with the most hitpoints.

Most hitpoint troop in Clash of Clans

The Golem troop in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Golem is the troop with the highest hitpoints of 8400. The popular Dark Elixir troop can be unlocked once the Dark Barracks is upgraded to Level 4. They are slow ground infantry who deal little damage but have plenty of hitpoints.

Golem's in-game description reads:

"The mighty Golem loves to soak up damage! When destroyed, it explodes and splits into Golemites. The resulting Golemites have one-fifth the Golem's strength and hitpoints."

Golem favors defensive structures above all other buildings, and will skip all other types of enemy buildings and troops. This is true even if the enemy's clan castle troops and heroes are attacking them.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans New Troop: The Golem - A glutton for punishment, he won't stop when you hack him in half! RT if you're ready to ROCK! http://t.co/I926qpcdGG New Troop: The Golem - A glutton for punishment, he won't stop when you hack him in half! RT if you're ready to ROCK! http://t.co/I926qpcdGG

Unlike other troops who prioritize defense, Golems do not consider the clan castle to be a defensive structure, regardless of whether or not enemy troops are present. However, they do consider the defending Grand Warden and the Giga Tesla Town Hall to be defensive structures.

Once all defenses have been eliminated, Golems behave like any other troop, attacking whichever building is closest to them and turning to attack enemy units should they become aware of any nearby.

Golem statistics

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Get ready to rock, the Golem event is here! Train Golems at 90% off, and don't forget to complete the multiplayer challenge! Get ready to rock, the Golem event is here! Train Golems at 90% off, and don't forget to complete the multiplayer challenge! https://t.co/BYoMOtXdvW

Many skilled players use Golems in attacking strategies like GoWiBo, GoWiPe, and others, since they cause a lot of damage. The following are Golem's statistics in Clash of Clans:

1. The Golem can be upgraded to Level 11, which gives it 204 damage and 8400 hitpoints, making it one of the most powerful troops.

2. When the Golem is destroyed, it deals 850 damage and spawns three Golemites.

3. Golem occupies 30 square feet of living space, moves at a speed of 12, and has a range of one tile.

4. The training time of the Golem troop is five minutes and it costs 875 Dark Elixir.

Also Read Article Continues below

Finally, Golem is the strongest and most popular Dark Elixir troop that can be used in multiple ground attack strategies. It should be used in multiplayer as well as clan war attacks.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee