What is the Hired Gun Kit in Red Dead Online?

With the addition of the Blood Money update in Red Dead Online, items and bundles such as the Hired Gun Kit have become available for players to get their hands on.

The Hired Gun Kit doesn't serve an essential purpose in the new Blood Money update. It's not a new set of content as much as it is a booster for players that want one in Red Dead Online. It's also not a booster in the sense of pushing ahead of other players in an unfair way. It simply lets players purchase some additional items with gold bars that can help out in Blood Money.

Hired Gun Kits cost a single gold bar and have numerous items that players can utilize in their game. Much of it is simply items to use whether it be ammo or health consumables, but the main attraction is the Capitale currency that is new to the Blood Money update in Red Dead Online.

Hired Gun Kit items list Red Dead Online:

Weapon ammunition for a number of guns

Health consumables

Gun oils

Fierro Bandana

10 Capitale currency

Though the the Hired Gun Kit does have a good amount of items for players to collect, it may not be for everyone in Red Dead Online.

How to get he Hired Gun Kit in Red Dead Online and is it worth it

The Hired Gun Kit itself isn't very hard to obtain in Red Dead Online as long as players know what to look out for. Any of the fences around the map in Red Dead Online will sell the kit themselves for one gold bar. They are marked by a satchel icon which allows them to stick out and be easily located.

Considering the price of the kit, it wouldn't hurt to pick it up, especially if players are already near the vendor when they speak to Guido Martelli. The main draw is the Capitale itself which can help boost players to the next set of missions given by Guido.

If players want to save some time and complete less of the Crime content missions, then the Hired Gun Kit is likely worth the time and gold, especially with the other items that are added. After players get enough Capitale in Red Dead Online, they can move on to the first Opportunity mission which was added in the Blood Money update.

If players don't want the kit, it's also not essential enough to make too much of a difference.

Edited by Siddharth Satish