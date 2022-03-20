What is the Infinite Elixir Challenge in Clash Royale?

Every week, Clash Royale's developers introduce a host of new challenges for players to participate in. These challenges allow players to use their tournament decks to try out new modes in the game.

The latest challenge is the "Legendary's Infinite Elixir Challenge," which was earlier introduced as a random fun mode in the game. This time, it is available as a challenge where players can win rewards such as Magic Items and Gold. Here's everything players need to know about Legendary's Infinite Elixir challenge and its rewards.

Legendary's Infinite Elixir Challenge in Clash Royale explained

Legendary's Infinite Elixir Challenge (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Legendary's Infinite Elixir challenge is a casual Gold challenge in which players can compete for a large quantity of Gold. This gold can be used to upgrade cards and buy cards from special offers in the shop. The Infinite Elixir challenge is described as follows in-game:

"Battle in 7x Elixir! 3 losses and you're out, but you will have a chance to reset your losses and continue to the final reward."

In this challenge, players must compete in a 1v1 battle where there is no Elixir scarcity since Elixir production is scaled to 7x the normal amount. Players must create an eight-card deck from the cards they've already unlocked.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale



use code RAY in the shop to support the creator twitter.com/LegendarayCR/s… Legendaray @LegendarayCR Ooh look creator code “ray”

Now more easy to spell than ever! Ooh look creator code “ray” Now more easy to spell than ever! loving the infinite elixir game mode?use code RAY in the shop to support the creator loving the infinite elixir game mode?use code RAY in the shop to support the creator 💪 twitter.com/LegendarayCR/s…

7x Elixir implies that players don't have to wait for Elixir to be produced and can use high-Elixir cards without waiting. Players must destroy the opposing towers in order to win the battle and complete the challenge. To make the game more evenly matched, both players' king and card levels are raised to level 11.

Legendary's Infinite Elixir challenge, like the Lava Hound Challenge in Clash Royale, ends when a player loses three battles. Players must then spend 50 Gems to restart the loss count. If a person has a Pass Royale, they can reset the loss count as many times as they like for free.

Legendary's Infinite Elixir Challenge rewards in Clash Royale

The following are the rewards for winning battles in Legendary's Infinite Elixir challenge:

Players earn 10000 Gold for the 1st win

Players earn 5000 Gold for the 2nd win

Players earn 3000 Gold for the 3rd win

Players earn 3000 Gold for the 4th win

Players earn 3000 Gold for the 5th win

Players earn 2000 Gold for the 6th win

Players earn 2000 Gold for the 7th win

Players earn 2000 Gold for the 8th win

Players earn 2000 Gold for the 9th win

Clash Royale's in-game challenges are a great way to gain additional resources and Magic Items. As the challenge begins on March 21, players should prepare specific tournament decks for this challenge in advance.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Danyal Arabi