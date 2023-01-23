What are Locked Labyrinths in Forspoken?

While most of Forspoken is set in the vast, open world of Athia, you can occasionally dive into optional side dungeons. These come in the form of Locked Labyrinths, which are important for becoming as powerful as possible in Frey. You don’t have to explore these, but it’s highly advised.

In addition, they’re incredibly simple to find. As soon as you have access to the world map, you can open it up and look at your current area. While some parts will be obscured, you can easily see treasures, Monuments, and Locked Labyrinths. Each region of Athia has at least one, and you’ll spot them on the map.

What is the point of these, and what can you do there, though?

What can you do in the Locked Labyrinths in Forspoken?

If you hover over the map, you’ll occasionally see locations that look like gazebos. These areas are known as Locked Labyrinths in Forspoken, and present one of the many optional challenges you can undertake while playing as Frey.

These are incredibly important to your growth as the protagonist of the game. They reward either a Cloak or Necklace at the end of the dungeon, which is the only gear Frey gets for the game. These items enhance your magical powers and often come with a useful enchantment on them. Each piece of gear has three slots, and these come with one already equipped.

Simply unlocking these gear will reward you in another way. It means you can use those enchantments on other cloaks or necklaces! You can set up some truly impressive gear this way, but you will have to explore these dungeons first.

Though Forspoken calls these “Locked Labyrinths”, you can just walk into them anytime you want. The early Labyrinths are linear, having just one pathway that leads to the boss. You start in an empty room and run down a hallway until you come to a door. The next room will have a group of enemies to overcome, then you rinse and repeat.

This is how I did a fair amount of my Spellcraft challenges too, by going through these rooms and fighting these foes. You'll go through a few rooms of enemies, and at the end, you’ll find a massive room that features a much larger boss.

For example, the first Locked Labyrinth you’re likely to uncover will have a final boss called “Lesser Deinosuchus.” A water-themed boss, it will shoot water blades at you and dive back underwater. They have boss health bars and have predictable attack patterns to overcome.

As you progress through Forspoken, these bosses do get harder to beat, though, so bear that in mind. Upon defeating the boss, you can unlock a lore item and also a specific piece of gear. It will always be a cloak or necklace.

Later in Forspoken, you’ll start having branching paths, and use more parkour moves while exploring the dungeon. However, the Locked Labyrinth concept remains the same - go through rooms, fight enemies, and ultimately battle a boss for a reward. It’s a good way to get some experience, a few crafting materials, and better gear for Frey. For that reason, it’s worth doing these every time you see one.

On Normal difficulty, these bosses are pretty easy, with minimal damage output and easy patterns to follow. However, if you want to collect everything, or simply increase Frey’s power as much as you can, you’ll want to take the time to do these, anytime you see one in Forspoken.

Poll : 0 votes