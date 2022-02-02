What are Lost and Found Satchels in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

When a player blacks out in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, either from taking too much damage from a rogue Pokémon or having no usable Pokémon left, they drop a satchel.

Once blacked out, the player is returned to a nearby base camp, but inside that satchel are some items that get lost and left behind. The bad news is that players lose items. But the good news is they can recover.

Working together in Pokémon Legends: Arceus to recover other players items

When a player's satchel is lost, it falls on the ground in the place where the player blacked out. Even though the player themselves cannot recover the item, other players who connect to the internet via the in-game menu can find their satchels out in the wild.

Players who stumble across the satchel and pick them up can return them to Lost and Found in town for a reward of Merit Points.

Merit Points can be spent on many special evolution items

The Merit Points shop has some quality items players can be rewarded with. (Image via Pokémon Legends: Arceus)

Players of Pokémon Legends: Arceus not only get to feel good about returning lost satchels full of items to other players but they get rewarded for it as well with Merit Points.

Some of these items are otherwise difficult to find and can be a real boon for a player to spend the points they acquired by just helping out other players. Other items include basics like Pokéballs and Experience Candies.

Finding the satchels is easier with the map

Players are able to see lost satchels on the in-game map. (Image via Pokémon Legends: Arceus)

Once players are in the general area of another player's satchel, it is marked on the in-game map. They need to follow it to the area to locate it.

Sometimes it takes careful searching of the area, but once the satchel is located, all players need to press the action button to pick it up. Once in the inventory, they can bring it to Lost and Found.

Simona is the NPC to talk to in order to spend Merit Points

Speak to Simona to spend Merit Points. (Image via Pokémon Legends)

When players bring the satchels back to town, they need to seek out Simona in order to spend their hard-earned Merit Points.

Simona has a lot of different items available to choose from. Players always receive a set number of points for turning in a satchel. With enough points, players will be rolling in free items to do a service in the game for others.

