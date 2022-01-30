How to craft Heavy Balls in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

For trainers working up the ranks in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Heavy Balls can sure come in handy.

For the first time in franchise history, this new Pokemon game is set in a prehistoric time; specifically before the Sinnoh region was created. As a result, modern technology isn’t a thing in this game.

That means no electronic Pokedex, no Power Plants, and particularly no premade Poke Balls, so trainers will need to get crafting.

Recipe for crafting special Poke Ball that catches unsuspecting Pokemon

Crafting a Heavy Ball isn’t too much different than crafting a Poke Ball, which Akari teaches to the player within the first 20 minutes of the game. Whereas a Poke Ball requires an Apricot and a Tumblestone, though, the Heavy Ball instead needs a Black Tumblestone with the Apricot.

Black Tumblestones look exactly like the normal ones (except the color, of course). Trainers can find Tumblestone crystals lying around the overworld. Once spotted, they can throw a Poke Ball with one of their Pokemon at it, who will break down the crystal and recover the Tumblestone.

In the beginning area of Obsidian Fieldlands, though, there won’t be any Black Tumblestone to be found. Trainers will have to keep exploring until they hit the Deertrack Path and Deertrack Heights to actually find some Black Tumblestone.

Apricot trees are scatteret throughout Obsidian Fieldlands (Image via Game Freak)

Loading up on Apricots should be much easier. Trees that feature apricots can be found right at the opening areas of Obsidian Fieldlands, so trainers won’t have to do too much searching. Like with the Tumblestone, they can throw a Poke Ball at the trees to collect their Apricots.

Heavy Balls work differently in this game. The weight of the wild Pokemon is irrelevant; the Heavy Ball is simply extremely reliable when catching unsuspecting targets.

This means that trainers should use this ball while crouching in the grass. Heavy Balls have a very small range, though. Therefore, trainers will have to get extremely close up, or they will need to lure in their target with a berry.

