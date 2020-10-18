What is the Madden 99 Club? 

Madden 21 is another year of exciting American football in video game form. Dedicated fans purchase Madden every year with the hopes of dominating Ultimate Team, creating an unstoppable dynasty, or just simply beating their friends for bragging rights. In order to do that, players need to know which teams have the best chances of winning.

That means looking for members of the prestigious Madden 99 Club. There are a handful within Madden 21, all on different teams. These players are the top tier players in all of football. Picking their team will almost always ensure victory, if you can make the plays.

Madden 99 Club

Each edition of Madden sees players enshrined in the Madden 99 club. Some players make it into the club more than once and even in consecutive years. These are the players who have been given a 99 overall rating within in the game. Madden 21 has five total players in the 99 Club.

Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas is a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints. His accolades speak for themselves. The man holds the record for most receptions in a two-season period. As well, he has the all-time single-season record of nine games with 10 or more receptions. His Madden stats match up with his real life abilities, granting him that hard to come by 99 rating.

Stephon Gilmore

Cornerback for the New England Patriots, Stephen Gilmore is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. While in coverage, Gilmore didn't allow a single touchdown thrown his way until his team's Week 16 match up. He tied for the league lead in interceptions with six and led the entire NFL with 20 passes defended.

Aaron Donald

Madden 21 marks the fourth year in a row that Aaron Donald has been a member of the 99 Club. The right end for the Los Angeles rams may be the best overall player in the entire NFL. Other players voted for as much. As well, he was voted as the No. 1 overall player to watch entering the 2020 season.

Christian McCaffrey

This running back for the Carolina Panthers is a statistical monster on the field. Christian McCaffrey became just the third player ever to record 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving in the same season. Not to mention the 19 touchdowns that went alongside it. He even owns the record for most receptions by a running back in a season with 117, breaking his own record just set the year prior.

Patrick Mahomes

The Madden 20 Cover Star, Patrick Mahomes, is the highest rated quarterback at Madden 21's launch. He is the reigning Super Bowl MVP with the Kansas City Chiefs. During the Madden 20, he reached the 99 Club in the third week of the season. He has stayed there ever since. No wonder he got a massive 10-year contract. This QB is the real deal.