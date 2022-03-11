What makes Vargo 52 potentially one of the best guns in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War?

Since the recent addition of the Vargo 52 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the assault rifle has managed to become popular among players at a steady rate. A couple of factors have significantly increased its average K/D ratio when compared to other weapons.

The weapon is not auto-unlocked upon arrival, and players need to complete a challenge first to get their hands on it. All they need to do is inflict 1,000 damage with Assault Rifles in 15 different matches in Cold War multiplayer.

What factors led to Vargo 52's success in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War?

The success of assault rifles depends on certain factors like recoil control, accuracy, range, time-to-kill (TTK), rate of fire, and damage inflicted. Vargo 52 seems to have most of these boxes checked. Even though it's an assault rifle, it has a recoil that is much easier to control when compared to the other guns on the list in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

According to WZRanked, it has a K/D ratio of 1.42 and sits just second to the EM2 assault rifle. It also has a fire rate of 800 RPM with a relatively low recoil and respectable TTK. These are some of the factors that have led to the success of the newly arrived assault rifle in the game.

Here are some detailed stats of the new Vargo 52 assault rifle:

Fire rate : 800

: 800 Damage : 32

: 32 Effective damage range : 38.1

: 38.1 Time to kill (to the body) : 300ms

: 300ms Number of shots to kill (to the body) : 5

: 5 Time to kill (2 headshots w/ bodyshots) : 225ms

: 225ms Reload: 2.5 seconds

The Vargo 52 becomes the Dragon Executioner when upgraded via the Pack-a-Punch Machine, increasing the stats further. The only obstacle keeping this weapon from becoming even more popular is the fact that it needs to be unlocked after completing a challenge. However, the weapon will continue to climb up the ranks as the days go by and more players get their hands on it.

It has also managed to secure a spot in players' Warzone loadouts due to the variety of attachment options for it.

An assault rifle is one of the primary options for the Battle Royale mode and the Vargo 52 seems to be the perfect option for asserting domination upon enemies.

Edited by Siddharth Satish