What is max level for Survivors and Demons in Evil Dead: The Game?

Arthur and Henry, two playable Survivors (Image via Saber Interactive)
Modified May 17, 2022 09:31 AM IST
Evil Dead: The Game allows players to take control of well-known characters such as Ash Williams and Lord Arthur from Sam Raimi’s horror-comedy franchise, Evil Dead. The goal is to fight back against the Deadites, survive, and prevent the Necronomicon from falling into the hands of demons.

Alternatively, gamers can join the side of evil and play as demons, summoning various Deadites to stall the progress of (and defeat) Survivors. For example, the Necromancer is Evil Ash from the film Army of Darkness.

Playing either as a Demon or Survivor will award users with experience towards the played character and their user level. The max Survivor level is 25, while Demons can reach level 45.

Evil Dead: The Game - Level up Survivors and Demons with XP and Spirit Points

To earn experience, gamers have to play as either Demons or Survivors in a co-op game mode. These match types in Evil Dead: The Game include Play As Survivor (vs Player), Play as the Kandarian Demon (vs Player), or Play as Survivor (vs AI). They cannot earn experience if they play single-player.

Evil Dead: The Game tallies users' scores when a match is completed and converts it into experience. Experience earned this way is added to their User Level and Survivor/Demon Level, specifically the character they played during the match.

In addition to earning experience from participating, players will also earn Spirit Points. Currently, the only purpose of Spirit Points is to increase a Survivor or Demon’s level. Readers can think of it as bonus experience. They can spend Spirit Points on another Survivor or Demon or spend it on a character they like playing.

But that’s not all, as earning levels also awards Skill Points in Evil Dead: The Game. This applies to both User Levels and Survivor/Demon Levels. Should users gain a User Level and Survivor/Demon Level in the same match, they’ll earn two Skill Points.

Skill Points can then be used to improve a Survivor or Demon’s abilities. For example, the latter can cause more Fear damage to Survivors, whereas Survivors can mitigate Fear. Skill Points can be spent by visiting the Collections menu.

If gamers are wondering what the max User Level is in Evil Dead: The Game, it’s unknown. There’s an achievement — Groovy — that refers to it, but no one has reached that point just yet. This guide will be updated to reflect that once it’s known.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

