How to unlock every character in Evil Dead: The Game

Players can unlock several Survivors, all with their own unique abilities, in Evil Dead: The Game.

Survivors are split up into classes that have their own skill trees. Their abilities can be upgraded, their powers can be leveled up, and their strength can increase to make fighting the Demons and Deadites much easier.

However, not all of them are available at the start of Evil Dead: The Game. Nine will be unlocked immediately, but players will have to put in some work to complete the full list of 13 Survivors.

Every unlockable character in Evil Dead: The Game and how to unlock them

Unlocking each character requires single-player missions to be completed. These have to be done solo and can be extremely difficult without the proper preparation.

A promotional image for Evil Dead: The Game (Image via Saber Interactive)

Playing through them and getting the job done will open up the entire roster of Survivors, though, so it is recommended that players do this before jumping into a multiplayer session.

Here is a list of each character already unlocked when starting Evil Dead: The Game, followed by unlockable Survivors and how to obtain them:

Annie Knowby

Ash Williams (Army of Darkness)

Ash Williams (Evil Dead 2)

Ash Williams (The Evil Dead)

Cheryl Williams

Ed Getly

Henry the Red

Kelly Maxwell

Scotty

1) Ash Williams (Ash vs. Evil Dead)

A look at the Ash vs. Evil Dead version of Ash Williams in Evil Dead: The Game (Image via Saber Interactive)

The Ash vs. Evil Dead television series version of Ash Williams is the first unlockable Survivor players can acquire. They must be the opening mission of the single-player campaign.

The mission is If You Love Someone, Set Them Free...With A Chainsaw and sees Ash taking on the army of Deadites while trying to banish the demon that possesses his dead ex-girlfriend.

2) Amanda Fisher

Amanda Fisher is a Hunter-class Survivor with great ranged capabilities (Image via Saber Interactive)

Amanda Fisher is unlocked when players complete the Kill 'Em All mission in Evil Dead: The Game. This is the third mission available, as the second one rewards a cosmetic instead of a Survivor.

The Kill 'Em All mission once again has players in control of Ash Williams. His goal is to clear the town of the Deadite infestation in a certain amount of time, with a challenging boss battle tacked on at the end.

3) Pablo Simon Bolivar

Pablo is the fourth unlockable character in Evil Dead: The Game (Image via Saber Interactive)

Pablo Simon Bolivar is a beautiful support character that can be unlocked after finishing the fourth single-player mission, It's Not Gonna Let Us Go! In this one, players will have control over the character they are trying to unlock.

They will take on the role of Pablo in one of the longer missions of the campaign. He is tasked with stealthily making his way around the Deadites to meet up with Ash to make a getaway.

4) Lord Arthur

Lord Arthur is a Leader-class Survivor (Image via Saber Interactive)

As of the game's release, the final mission of the campaign is known as Homecoming King. This is where players will battle against the dead as Lord Arthur. If they help him get back to his own time, they will unlock him as a Survivor.

Players need to find Kandarian Dagger, the Necronomicon, and the sword Excalibur to help Lord Arthur defeat the forces of evil and transport himself back home.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar