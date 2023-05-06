What does it mean when a streamer gets "stunlocked?" Twitch terminology explained

"Stunlocked" has been a staple term in the gaming community for many years and is not specific to Twitch alone. It originates from the concept of getting "stunned" in video games, which refers to a state where a character is temporarily incapacitated and unable to move or act due to attacks or spells being 'chained' together one after the after.

This can mostly be observed in fighting games, MMORPGs, MOBAs, RPGs, and other genres where combat is a central mechanic.

Meaning and spread of "stunlocked"

Urban Dictionary defines stunlock as "the art of chaining up stun abilities, often in an MMORPG, in order to completely prevent an opponent from using any actions."

The phrase likely emerged from competitive multiplayer fighting games where players constantly try to outmaneuver each other by "juggling" them, another phrase for stunlock.

However, since its conception, the phrase has grown to cover many different meanings that have developed from the original art of chain stunning.

Getting stunlocked IRL

Due to its growing usage, it can be quite confusing to ascertain how a fighting game phrase could be used as an analogy in real life.

Following the rise in popularity of streaming and streamers, the phrase has become more widely used in the context of Twitch streams. Both streamers and viewers use the term to describe moments where a player or character is unable to act due to being stunned or overwhelmed.

The term is now used as slang to explain the "state of bewilderment that leaves someone entirely speechless" or the scenario wherein "someone keeps talking to you and keeps bringing up new topics when you want to leave, usually a one-sided conversation," as defined by Urban Dictionary.

Ultimately, stunlocked is used to describe either the moment where a streamer themselves is stunned or unable to react to something happening on their stream, or a situation where the streamer's character in the game they are playing is stunlocked.

It also is used more broadly to describe a situation where a player or streamer is overwhelmed or unable to respond effectively to a particular challenge, fight, comment, or reaction, depending on their stream.

