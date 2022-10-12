What is MIT in Overwatch 2 and how to Mitigate Damage?

Overwatch 2 has finally arrived after much anticipation. The successor to the popular hero shooter title 'Overwatch' has introduced several changes and additions to the new game over its prequel. These include new Heroes, changes to the competitive mode, UI changes, a skin of a new rarity level, and more.

One such change is in terms of the scoreboard, where players now find a new stat called 'MIT.' MIT stands for Damage Mitigated, which means the amount of incoming damage blocked. It acts as a replacement for the stat 'Damage Blocked' in the previous title.

Everything players need to know about MIT in Overwatch 2

MIT is an interesting statistic on Overwatch 2's scoreboard. This allows users to track their performance for their roles. Since MIT stands for damage mitigated, Tank players are likely to have this stat scored higher than users who play the Support or Damage role. However, Heroes in other roles can stack up this stat.

It is calculated based on the incoming damage a player blocks off, i.e., preventing themselves or their teammates from getting damaged by enemy players. Every point of damage prevention is counted towards MIT. However, this is not limited to the Shield abilities of characters such as Reinhardt and Zarya. Abilities such as Ana's Nano Boost, which allows users to take hits with reduced damage, are also taken into account while calculating total MIT.

How to Mitigate Damage in Overwatch 2?

While most players only care about the number of eliminations or Damage stats, plenty of gamers will be looking to up their MIT stats due to various 'Challenges' in-game. This rewards users with exceptional experience points, which goes towards leveling up the Battle Pass and unlocking exciting items for use in the title.

If you wish to Mitigate Damage, it is recommended to play Heroes who can protect their allies. Tanks are an excellent choice for stacking up higher MIT scores. Reinhart’s Barrier Field, Zarya’s Barriers, Sigma’s Barrier, Brigitte’s Barrier Shield, Orisa’s Barrier, and Winston’s Barrier Projector will enable you to Mitigate tons of incoming Damage. These shields can absorb many hits from your foes, ensuring safety for yourself and your teammates.

A higher MIT is also an indication of someone playing the Tank role correctly. While this stat is the main focus for Tank Heroes to work on, other roles can contribute significantly to the team by scoring sufficient MIT.

Overwatch 2 has had a controversial launch. The game's servers faced massive DDoS attacks, leaving players unable to access the title and stuck in long queues for hours. Users also reported the in-game store not working, all owned skins missing, and several other technical issues ruined the experience for many.

The title is now available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

